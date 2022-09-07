Read full article on original website
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Popular trail reopens after flooding damaged it in 2020
SHELBY, N.C. — There are only a handful of swinging bridges in North Carolina. The First Broad River Trail in Shelby was home to a popular suspension bridge, but it was wiped out by flooding in 2020. What You Need To Know. First Broad River Trail in Shelby is...
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
265 acres of land in Huntersville that promises never to be redeveloped
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It’s not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination. The site is on the outskirts of Huntersville. When you arrive […]
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER COMMUNITY EVENTS: Car show benefit supports veterans
DENVER – The Eastern Lincoln Historical Society is hosting its annual car show fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mundy House. The show is open to all makes and models and trophies will be awarded to the top 10 finishers. There’s a $20 entry fee and registration is from 10 a.m. to noon.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Banner Elk NC You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Banner Elk, North Carolina? Banner Elk is one of the cutest small towns in North Carolina and has so much to offer visitors. The town is nestled into the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, opening up an avenue of possibilities to visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Hardware store, 75-year employee part of Mooresville’s past, present appeal
MOORESVILLE – Jack Moore took a tumble recently at the Main Street store where he’s worked for nearly 76 years. The damage was slight, but also a reminder – like a fading photograph in a family album – that time, eventually, takes its toll, and some treasures can’t last forever.
Huntersville license plate office shuts down after ‘several contract violations’
The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
focusnewspaper.com
To Kill A Mockingbird, Coming Soon To Hudson Dinner Theatre
Hudson, NC – Tickets for the Town of Hudson fall dinner theatre production of To Kill a Mockingbird go on sale Tuesday morning, September 6th. The classic show is based on the iconic. novel of the same name and was made into a movie starring Gregory Peck. The setting...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell endures first loss at the hands of state's No. 1 team
South Iredell’s Vikings traveled to Kernersville on Friday with a tall order — taking on the No. 1 team in the state. And East Forsyth’s Eagles proved why they are ranked No. 1 with a 59-7 rout of the Vikings. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native to play Stokes Stomp
The Crooked Road Ramblers and the Old Dominion Cloggers perform at the 2021 Star Spangled Stokes Stomp. (Submitted Photo) The Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River at Moratock Park. (Submitted Photo) Will Easter cut his musical teeth while performing at various venues throughout Stokes County including the Green Heron...
