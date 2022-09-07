ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church

Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
TROUTMAN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popular trail reopens after flooding damaged it in 2020

SHELBY, N.C. — There are only a handful of swinging bridges in North Carolina. The First Broad River Trail in Shelby was home to a popular suspension bridge, but it was wiped out by flooding in 2020. What You Need To Know. First Broad River Trail in Shelby is...
SHELBY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Lenoir, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10

Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
MORGANTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

265 acres of land in Huntersville that promises never to be redeveloped

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you take a drive just about 15 minutes from the downtown center of Huntersville, you will find Historic Rural Hill. It’s not only a historic site but a massive nature preserve, working farm and field trip destination. The site is on the outskirts of Huntersville. When you arrive […]
lakenormanpublications.com

DENVER COMMUNITY EVENTS: Car show benefit supports veterans

DENVER – The Eastern Lincoln Historical Society is hosting its annual car show fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mundy House. The show is open to all makes and models and trophies will be awarded to the top 10 finishers. There’s a $20 entry fee and registration is from 10 a.m. to noon.
DENVER, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Banner Elk NC You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Banner Elk, North Carolina? Banner Elk is one of the cutest small towns in North Carolina and has so much to offer visitors. The town is nestled into the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, opening up an avenue of possibilities to visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
BANNER ELK, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
FOX8 News

fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
CORNELIUS, NC
focusnewspaper.com

To Kill A Mockingbird, Coming Soon To Hudson Dinner Theatre

Hudson, NC – Tickets for the Town of Hudson fall dinner theatre production of To Kill a Mockingbird go on sale Tuesday morning, September 6th. The classic show is based on the iconic. novel of the same name and was made into a movie starring Gregory Peck. The setting...
HUDSON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native to play Stokes Stomp

The Crooked Road Ramblers and the Old Dominion Cloggers perform at the 2021 Star Spangled Stokes Stomp. (Submitted Photo) The Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan River at Moratock Park. (Submitted Photo) Will Easter cut his musical teeth while performing at various venues throughout Stokes County including the Green Heron...
STOKES COUNTY, NC

