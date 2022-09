CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State volleyball team opened up its 2022 home slate Friday evening, earning a 3-1 victory over Morgan State. Lydia Latimer and Laken Voss both tallied 10 kills to lead the Viking offense, while Karly Klaer finished with 33 assists on the match. Liberty Torres added nine kills for Cleveland State, while Klaer chipped in seven.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO