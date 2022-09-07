Read full article on original website
Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Valparaiso
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State volleyball team closed out a three-match stretch Saturday, dropping a 3-1 decision against Valparaiso. Cleveland State's offense was led by Laken Voss who finished with 17 kills, while Liberty Torres added nine. Karly Klaer notched another double-double on the match, finished with 31...
Cleveland State Women's Soccer Drops Final Non-League Game at Canisius
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Cleveland State (3-2-2) wrapped up non-league play on Saturday afternoon with a 1- setback against Canisius (2-2-3). The Vikings will now turn their attention to league play which begins on Thursday at IUPUI. THE GAME. The Vikings and Golden Griffins battled to a scoreless first half...
Cleveland State Volleyball Earns 3-1 Victory Over Morgan State in Home Opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State volleyball team opened up its 2022 home slate Friday evening, earning a 3-1 victory over Morgan State. Lydia Latimer and Laken Voss both tallied 10 kills to lead the Viking offense, while Karly Klaer finished with 33 assists on the match. Liberty Torres added nine kills for Cleveland State, while Klaer chipped in seven.
