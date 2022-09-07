ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Irwin, CA

Civil Affairs BN builds foundations at NTC

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 426th Civil Affairs (CA) (Airborne), 351st Civil Affairs Command, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC), based out of Upland, California, honed their warrior tasks and skills during a field training event Aug. 27, 2022, in Junction City, National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif. Regular training in basic skills develops competent Soldiers, leaders, and formations that support the Army’s number one priority — readiness; it results in the muscle memory needed in combat to defeat our nation’s foes.
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

