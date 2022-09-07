Read full article on original website
aerotechnews.com
Civil Affairs BN builds foundations at NTC
FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 426th Civil Affairs (CA) (Airborne), 351st Civil Affairs Command, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC), based out of Upland, California, honed their warrior tasks and skills during a field training event Aug. 27, 2022, in Junction City, National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif. Regular training in basic skills develops competent Soldiers, leaders, and formations that support the Army’s number one priority — readiness; it results in the muscle memory needed in combat to defeat our nation’s foes.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
