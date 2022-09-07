SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO