dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
wtmj.com
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to storming the Capitol: 'Biggest mistake'
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man will be sentenced for storming the Capitol in November. Marco Gleefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge — calling his participation his "biggest mistake." The 39-year-old could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. In...
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
New details emerged at a court hearing this Thursday afternoon for a man, who is charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment Wednesday.
Man Charged With Murdering 2 in Highland Park Apartment to Appear in Bond Court
A 45-year-old man is in Lake County bond court Thursday as he faces charges of first-degree murder after two people were found dead inside his unit at a Highland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to Highland Park police, officers on Wednesday were responding to a wellness check at The...
Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said. When […]
wlip.com
Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides
(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County’s new plan of attack
KENOSHA, Wis. – It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. “It was all party, party, party,” Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, “man you need some dope.”
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
Gurnee man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife walked out of a prison Tuesday after a judge vacated his conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone. Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nakeyda Haymer is named Racine’s County’s first Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator | WUWM 89.7 FM
Racine County just hired a Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator. Nakeyda Haymer has been working in the community with family members and loved ones who’ve lost someone to violence. Now she will fill that role in an official government capacity, a role that was inspired by her work in the area.
