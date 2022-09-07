ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News

John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
wlip.com

Update: Suspects Named, Charges Filed in Antioch and Highland Park Homicides

(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fight against fentanyl; Kenosha County’s new plan of attack

KENOSHA, Wis. – It all started when Ricky Robinson was 25 years old. “It was all party, party, party,” Robinson said. One day Robinson woke up and he felt sick. He knew something wasn’t right. When Robinson talked to a friend about it, Robinson said they told him, “man you need some dope.”
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News

Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
WGN TV

Gurnee man freed after 1994 murder conviction tossed

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A 58-year-old northern Illinois man who spent nearly half of his life behind bars after being found guilty of killing his ex-wife walked out of a prison Tuesday after a judge vacated his conviction. Herman Williams of Gurnee was freed from the downstate Sheridan Correctional...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers shots fired, man arrested: sheriff

SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a man was arrested Saturday morning, Sept. 10 after allegedly firing shots toward someone. Authorities were called to the Market Place Apartments in Somers where a caller said the man – identified by the sheriff's department as 24-year-old Jacob Sellers – had fired a gun at him during a confrontation. The caller was not hit.
spectrumnews1.com

Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club

KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...

