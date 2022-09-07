ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

spectrumnews1.com

Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club

KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
KENOSHA, WI
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop

Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Deerfield, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home

PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
PARK FOREST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash

An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead, woman injured after West Side shooting leads to chase downtown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after a shooting on the West Side led to a downtown chase. According to police, the two victims were in a vehicle, on the West Side, when someone fired shots from a silver truck. The victims continued driving downtown as the silver truck followed, firing shots until they reached the 600 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:11 a.m.The 27-year-old driver was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WGN News

2 bodies found in Highland Park apartment; person in custody

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man is in custody after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Highland Park. According to city officials, emergency crews responded to a wellness check at an apartment in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road Wednesday at around 10 a.m. Officers noticed blood under the door and […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

