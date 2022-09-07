Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Building & Grounds Maintenance Technician
Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.
wcti12.com
Driver of truck that crashed off bridge identified, lane of bridge to close for repairs
NEW BERN, Craven County — The driver of the truck that crashed off the Trent River Bridge in New Bern has been identified as 53-year-old James Farland of Pink Hill. Farland's truck went through the concrete guard rail and fell about 50 feet to the ground below Tuesday afternoon.
wcti12.com
Greenville police looking for runaway teenager
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are looking for 16-year-old Chassidy Payton. They said she ran away from her home on Allen Road and has a history of running away. Police said she has ties to the Washington/Grimesland areas. Payton is described as roughly 180 pounds with black, braided...
WITN
Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man charged with a violent armed robbery in Greene County is accused of three other stickups in Greenville. Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said the man confessed to last Thursday’s robbery at the Speedway on U.S. 258 just outside of Snow Hill. In that robbery, a clerk was assaulted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fairgrounds are about to come back to life in Greenville. From September 20th-25th, the Pitt County Fair is coming to Greenville. The Pitt County Fair will feature rides, karaoke, live shows, bull ridings, helicopter rides, fire breather shows and food at the event. The upcoming fair will have agricultural exhibits […]
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Attention Craeberne Forest Subdivision Residents: Public Hearing to Rezone Land on Sept. 13
Last weekend New Bern Now was contacted by residents of Craeberne Forest Subdivision. A few “notice of public hearing” signs were placed in the subdivision and citizens wanted to know what the hearing was about. According to Notice of Hearings: Ordinance Amendments and Rezonings, “State statutes require that...
$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child
RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
WITN
Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 8 – 11, 2022
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Stop by the table hosted by Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, to get information about the Constitution Week Celebration. On Sept. 11 there will be a Flea Market renting the New Bern Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
jocoreport.com
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
WITN
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell says Eastern North Carolina waterways are impacted as the Department of Environmental Quality failed to mention contamination to the public. “We didn’t find out about this spill until August, and it was by chance. There was no public announcement or...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
WITN
Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
ednc.org
Edgecombe County Commissioners vote to approve Rocky Mount schools demerger
Starting in the 2024-25 school year, approximately 1,700 students who live on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount will transition from attending Nash County Public Schools to attending Edgecombe County Public Schools. In a 5-1 vote, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners approved a motion at their Sep. 6...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
Comments / 0