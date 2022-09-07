ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

LSC Crossover Provides Stiff Test for UT Tyler Volleyball

The UT Tyler volleyball program returned to it's form established in the Spring of 2021 season and the 2021 season at last weekend's OBU Fall Tournament, finishing the event with a 3-1 record with wins over Arkansas Tech, Newman and Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Patriots posted a .220 team hitting percentage between the four matches and averaged 14.73 kills per set. UT Tyler elevated it's level of play throughout the weekend, culminating in a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first match of the year against a Lone Star Conference foe, albeit it in a match marked as a non-conference tilt.
Eagles Mauled by Bears 41-20

The Fairfield Eagles remained close through three quarters but fell to the Brownsboro Bears 41-20 in Brownsboro on Friday night. Fairfield falls to 0-2 on the young season and will return to Eagle Field to take on Madisonville. They are joined by Teague, Kemp and Mexia as 0-2 to start the season in District 8-3A Division I.
Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Head Coach John King said his players did a good job against Marshall but the coaching could use improvement. “We’ve got to do a little better job of play calling and play designing,” King said. Longview gets ready for a Tyler Legacy team...
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'

Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 2 – Sept. 9

Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond. Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
