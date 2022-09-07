Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
uttylerpatriots.com
LSC Crossover Provides Stiff Test for UT Tyler Volleyball
The UT Tyler volleyball program returned to it's form established in the Spring of 2021 season and the 2021 season at last weekend's OBU Fall Tournament, finishing the event with a 3-1 record with wins over Arkansas Tech, Newman and Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Patriots posted a .220 team hitting percentage between the four matches and averaged 14.73 kills per set. UT Tyler elevated it's level of play throughout the weekend, culminating in a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first match of the year against a Lone Star Conference foe, albeit it in a match marked as a non-conference tilt.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Eagles Mauled by Bears 41-20
The Fairfield Eagles remained close through three quarters but fell to the Brownsboro Bears 41-20 in Brownsboro on Friday night. Fairfield falls to 0-2 on the young season and will return to Eagle Field to take on Madisonville. They are joined by Teague, Kemp and Mexia as 0-2 to start the season in District 8-3A Division I.
KTRE
Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Head Coach John King said his players did a good job against Marshall but the coaching could use improvement. “We’ve got to do a little better job of play calling and play designing,” King said. Longview gets ready for a Tyler Legacy team...
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
KTRE
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act
PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
inforney.com
Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'
Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict former East Texas CNA accused of slapping patient
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Smith County grand jury did not see that there was enough evidence to prosecute a former UT Health Science Center certified nursing assistant who was accused of hitting a schizophrenia patient, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Lavinya Warren was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 and charged with injury to […]
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 2 – Sept. 9
Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond. Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
