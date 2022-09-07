ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Aces Edge Bees Saturday

Aces Edge Bees Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY-Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio homered and the Reno Aces edged Salt Lake 8-7 Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Tyler Holton earned the win on the mound for the Aces by posting three strikeouts in as many innings of work. Dillon Thomas homered...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bees Outlast Aces Friday

Bees Outlast Aces Friday

SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic homered and the Salt Lake Bees outlasted Reno 5-4 Friday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Brian Moran earned the win on the mound for Salt Lake as he improved to 5-2 on the season. Camden Duzenack homered in the loss for the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bees Down Aces Thursday

Bees Down Aces Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic, Orlando Martinez and Jose Gomez drove in two runs apiece and the Salt Lake Bees routed Reno 8-2 Thursday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Ryan Smith earned the win on the mound for the Bees. Cole Tucker and Jose Herrera homered in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

BYU Athletic Department Releases Statement On Volleyball Allegations

PROVO, Utah-Friday morning, BYU athletics released a statement concerning the conclusion of its investigation of allegations of racism August 26 at a volleyball match between the Cougars and Duke at the Smith Fieldhouse. The athletic department stated all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from...
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
midutahradio.com

IOC Puts Off Meeting To Determine Winter Olympics Host

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Salt Lake City will have to wait a bit longer to find out if it will be hosting a future Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee announced yesterday that it was postponing a meeting where members would have voted on the host for the 2030 Winter Olympics. The meeting has been moved to the fall of next year. Salt Lake City is competing with Sapporo, Japan and Vancouver, Canada to be the host of the 2030 Games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

