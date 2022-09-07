(Salt Lake City, UT) — Salt Lake City will have to wait a bit longer to find out if it will be hosting a future Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee announced yesterday that it was postponing a meeting where members would have voted on the host for the 2030 Winter Olympics. The meeting has been moved to the fall of next year. Salt Lake City is competing with Sapporo, Japan and Vancouver, Canada to be the host of the 2030 Games.

