The Galveston City Council on Thursday approved the FY 2023 budget (10/1/22-9/30/23) and set a tax rate of 44.45 cents per $100 valuation for Galveston property owners. The adopted rate is a 5.4 cent reduction from last year’s rate of 49.85 cents per $100 valuation. An increase in the minimum homestead exemption amount from $5,000 to $60,000 also contributes to a property tax cut for 9,771 resident homeowners. When combined with the ten percent cap on annual homestead assessed value increases, we can safely say that no resident with a homestead exemption will be hit with a city tax increase for the 2022 tax year.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO