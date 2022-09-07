Read full article on original website
JustAGuy
2d ago
Oh noes! What ever will we do?! Clearly this has shaped Ohio politics, and very clearly we need to do something about all this fraud. Adding every state’s findings of voter fraud we’re up to what, 20? 😆🤦♂️ It’s not about the fraud people, our elections are secure — it’s about the Republicans desire to shape the electorate and pass discriminatory voting laws to better their odds of winning. Vote extremism out of Ohio!
