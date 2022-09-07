Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO