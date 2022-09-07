ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Architectural Digest

Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse

Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park

The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “‎Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
CHICAGO, IL

