LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdowns — both to Ty MacPherson — and FCS-level Weber State walloped FBS-member Utah State 35-7 on Saturday. Barron threw for 202 yards and was intercepted three times. The Wildcats’ defense, however, made up for the turnovers securing four interceptions with three coming from Aggies’ quarterback Logan Bonner and one of backup Cooper Legas.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO