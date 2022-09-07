ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hebervalleyradio.com

Aces Edge Bees Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY-Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio homered and the Reno Aces edged Salt Lake 8-7 Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Tyler Holton earned the win on the mound for the Aces by posting three strikeouts in as many innings of work. Dillon Thomas homered...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Bees Outlast Aces Friday

SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic homered and the Salt Lake Bees outlasted Reno 5-4 Friday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Brian Moran earned the win on the mound for Salt Lake as he improved to 5-2 on the season. Camden Duzenack homered in the loss for the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Bees Down Aces Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic, Orlando Martinez and Jose Gomez drove in two runs apiece and the Salt Lake Bees routed Reno 8-2 Thursday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Ryan Smith earned the win on the mound for the Bees. Cole Tucker and Jose Herrera homered in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Wasatch Football Drills Salem Hills Friday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Chris Cook had five touchdown runs and the Wasatch Wasps routed Salem Hills 63-26 Friday at Wright-Tree Stadium in Region 9 football play. Joseph Hyer added a 99-yard kickoff return for a score for Wasatch while Mack Kelson threw a pair of touchdown passes in victory for Wasatch.
HEBER CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Barron, Weber State defense suffocate Utah State 35-7

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdowns — both to Ty MacPherson — and FCS-level Weber State walloped FBS-member Utah State 35-7 on Saturday. Barron threw for 202 yards and was intercepted three times. The Wildcats’ defense, however, made up for the turnovers securing four interceptions with three coming from Aggies’ quarterback Logan Bonner and one of backup Cooper Legas.
OGDEN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

BYU Athletic Department Releases Statement On Volleyball Allegations

PROVO, Utah-Friday morning, BYU athletics released a statement concerning the conclusion of its investigation of allegations of racism August 26 at a volleyball match between the Cougars and Duke at the Smith Fieldhouse. The athletic department stated all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy