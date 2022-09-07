Read full article on original website
Related
USC vs. Stanford picks, predictions: Who wins Week 2 college football game Saturday?
The USC Trojans face the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in a Week 2 college football game on Saturday. picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC. USC is a 9.5-point favorite in the game, according to...
BYU Offensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 2
Three Cougars' players who could give the Baylor defense trouble on Saturday.
247Sports
Game Notes - SUU Thunderbirds vs No. 13 Utah Utes
The No. 13 Utes return to the comfy confines of Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday for their home opener of the 2022 season. This will be the first live look at the reigning Pac-12 champions for many Ute fans who were unable to see them in action last week. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. for the contest against visiting Southern Utah, and the game will be broadcast by Pac-12 Networks.
UW Holds Steady in Pac-12 Power Rankings — Which Is Good Thing
Michigan State game will be the barometer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Stats that Must Improve for BYU to Beat Baylor
A deep dive into the numbers that need to change for BYU to beat top-10 Baylor
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
Comments / 0