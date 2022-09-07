The No. 13 Utes return to the comfy confines of Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday for their home opener of the 2022 season. This will be the first live look at the reigning Pac-12 champions for many Ute fans who were unable to see them in action last week. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. for the contest against visiting Southern Utah, and the game will be broadcast by Pac-12 Networks.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO