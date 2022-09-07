ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Notes - SUU Thunderbirds vs No. 13 Utah Utes

The No. 13 Utes return to the comfy confines of Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday for their home opener of the 2022 season. This will be the first live look at the reigning Pac-12 champions for many Ute fans who were unable to see them in action last week. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. for the contest against visiting Southern Utah, and the game will be broadcast by Pac-12 Networks.
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
