Kansas City, MO

multihousingnews.com

Thompson Thrift to Break Ground on Missouri Luxury Community

The Depot will be the developer's third community in Missouri. Thompson Thrift plans to develop The Depot, a 300-unit, Class A community in the Raymore suburb of Kansas City, Mo. The company expects to break ground this month and to welcome the first residents in the spring of 2024. Upon...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mvnews.org

Football defeats Shawnee Mission West 65-7 at home

(Visited 208 times, 209 visits today) This is junior Hailee Ford’s second year on the JAG yearbook yearbook staff and will be taking on the positions of design editor and photographer. When not in C-101, you can probably find her participating in NHS, NEHS or SNHS. Outside of school, you can catch her hanging out with her friends, playing on her club volleyball team, working or volunteering for her local SOAR program.
SHAWNEE, KS
Kansas City, MO
Startland News

2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series from Startland News highlighting entrepreneurs, businesses, and creators leading revitalization and redevelopment efforts in and around the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District. Click here to read additional stories from this series. A brewery under construction at 2000 Vine on Kansas City’s East Side comes from The post 2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC native makes homecoming return Friday at Kauffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans flocking to Kauffman Stadium Friday night will see a local product competing against his hometown team. Making just his second start at the Major League level, 2016 Shawnee Mission East grad Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers, as they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
hubcitytimes.com

Cut tire derails strong run for Kraus

KANSAS CITY, KS — A cut tire derailed a strong run for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway. Kraus was on the move in the No. 19 Kafka Granite Chevrolet Silverado, charging from his 13th-place...
KANSAS CITY, KS
turnerhighnews.com

New School Year, New Staff

Along with the a brand new, mask-free school year comes 16 new teachers to Turner High School! We asked some of these new teachers what brought them to Turner and some facts about who they are. Please welcome some of our new Gold Bears teachers. Schroeder, Richard. What subject do...
KANSAS CITY, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Logan Reichert, 4-star 2023 OL, announces SEC commitment

Logan Reichert, a 4-star offensive lineman from Raytown High School in Kansas City, committed to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, choosing the SEC program over Oregon. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s recruited me all the way through this process,” Reichert said during his announcement speech. “For the next 3-4 years I’ll be committing to the University of Missouri.”
COLUMBIA, MO

