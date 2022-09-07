Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
VIDEO: Highlights from Week 3 of Kansas City high school football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks for swinging by for highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season across the Kansas City area. Check out the video player above for full highlights from Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift to Break Ground on Missouri Luxury Community
The Depot will be the developer's third community in Missouri. Thompson Thrift plans to develop The Depot, a 300-unit, Class A community in the Raymore suburb of Kansas City, Mo. The company expects to break ground this month and to welcome the first residents in the spring of 2024. Upon...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
mvnews.org
Football defeats Shawnee Mission West 65-7 at home
(Visited 208 times, 209 visits today) This is junior Hailee Ford’s second year on the JAG yearbook yearbook staff and will be taking on the positions of design editor and photographer. When not in C-101, you can probably find her participating in NHS, NEHS or SNHS. Outside of school, you can catch her hanging out with her friends, playing on her club volleyball team, working or volunteering for her local SOAR program.
Zarda Bar-B-Q, Hy-Vee to offer all new BBQ sandwich from L’Jarius Sneed
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, Zarda Bar-B-Q and Hy-Vee will start selling “The KC Takeaway” sandwich as part of Sneed’s “Turn the Corner” campaign to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City beginning Friday.
2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series from Startland News highlighting entrepreneurs, businesses, and creators leading revitalization and redevelopment efforts in and around the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District. Click here to read additional stories from this series. A brewery under construction at 2000 Vine on Kansas City’s East Side comes from The post 2000 Vine: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas State trolls Missouri fans with Deuce Vaughn billboard in KC after blowout win
The Wildcats trolled Missouri fans with a Deuce Vaughn billboard in Kansas City following Saturday’s victory
Starlight to host free showing of ‘The Lion King’
Kansas City's Starlight plans to show a free community screening of "The Lion King" Saturday, September 10.
KCTV 5
KC native makes homecoming return Friday at Kauffman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans flocking to Kauffman Stadium Friday night will see a local product competing against his hometown team. Making just his second start at the Major League level, 2016 Shawnee Mission East grad Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers, as they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.
Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants
The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on Bon Appetit's annual ranking can be found tucked away in Brookside.
kshb.com
Snap, Tackle Pod: Previewing Week 3 of high school football in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Week 3 of the high school football season across Kansas City. Mick Shaffer and Dion Clisso are back to preview this week’s slate of games.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
KMBC.com
Women in Kansas City Running club talk about safety while running
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City women are staying on alert when heading out for a run after a woman in Memphis went missing while out for a jog. Tennessee kindergarten teacher and mother, Eliza Fletcher, was kidnapped last week and police found her body days later. The man...
hubcitytimes.com
Cut tire derails strong run for Kraus
KANSAS CITY, KS — A cut tire derailed a strong run for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway. Kraus was on the move in the No. 19 Kafka Granite Chevrolet Silverado, charging from his 13th-place...
turnerhighnews.com
New School Year, New Staff
Along with the a brand new, mask-free school year comes 16 new teachers to Turner High School! We asked some of these new teachers what brought them to Turner and some facts about who they are. Please welcome some of our new Gold Bears teachers. Schroeder, Richard. What subject do...
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 injured in Friday afternoon house fire in Kansas City
One person was injured Friday afternoon in a house fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Luke Combs coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium summer 2023
Fans won’t have to wait “forever after all,” Luke Combs is set to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on June 10, 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Logan Reichert, 4-star 2023 OL, announces SEC commitment
Logan Reichert, a 4-star offensive lineman from Raytown High School in Kansas City, committed to the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, choosing the SEC program over Oregon. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s recruited me all the way through this process,” Reichert said during his announcement speech. “For the next 3-4 years I’ll be committing to the University of Missouri.”
