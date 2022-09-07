ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
coinjournal.net

Social trading crypto exchange introduces zero fee For spot trading

BingX has announced that it has eliminated fees on spot trading for buying and selling major cryptocurrencies. BingX, the leading social trading crypto exchange, announced on Wednesday, September 7th, that it has eliminated fees on spot trading. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said all maker,...
investing.com

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully. Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent...
Benzinga

Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Ahead Of Merge

Binance US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now offering Ethereum ETH/USD staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance US said users would be able to stake ETH through the platform at a competitively low minimum of 0.001 ETH.
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today

Delio to Support Ethereum 2.0 Hard Fork

Crypto bank Delio (CEO James Jung) reveals plans to support the Ethereum 2.0 hard fork chain prior to the Ethereum 2.0 Merge. The current Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) network will be upgraded to a proof-of-stake (PoS) through a merge scheduled to be completed by the middle of September. To maintain proof-of-work, Ethereum splits into "ETHW" and "ETH2", a representative of the Ethereum Foundation, and later this month, will be joining the proof-of-stake execution. Notably, the Ethereum Foundation-centered community disputes the ETHW use, while others worried about the network's centralized nature and security concerns prefer the existing PoW chain over the ETHW.
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin’s next bull market is on its way, says Pantera Capital’s CEO

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bear cycle at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO is confident that the next bull market is on its way. Dan Morehead, Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Capital, believes that the bear market is coming to an end. He made this known during an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week.
investing.com

Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns

In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, shared how their trading platform is preparing for the Merge, talked about the potential of institutional adoption after the transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) and gave his thoughts on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Will Bitcoin’s rally sustain?...
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Trade Is “a No-Brainer”: BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes has described the Ethereum Merge trade as "a no-brainer." Hayes said that Ethereum's ETH issuance cut following "the Merge" and ongoing demand to use the network bode well for ETH. He said that if the upgrade is a success, ETH could hit $3,000 before the end of the...
