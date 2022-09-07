Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Des Moines to Host its First Porch Fest Music Festival Sunday
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines' Union Park neighborhood will host the city's first PorchFest Music Festival on Sunday. PorchFest is a grass-roots music festival where musicians perform on porches throughout specific parts of the city. The idea started on the West Coast and has spread across the country, including as close to Iowa as Kansas City. This year's inaugural PorchFest in Des Moines will feature 17 local artists performing 45 minute sets on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. People attending the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear comfortable shoes, and bring cash to tip the performers. There will also a be a food truck on site, and parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. The event starts at noon and runs until 5pm on Sunday.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
“Touch A Truck” event persists despite the rain
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro experienced a decent amount of rain on Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop kids from getting up close and personal with a variety of trucks. The Des Moines Children’s Museum hosted their 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at the Valley West Mall. The parking lot was filled […]
dsmmagazine.com
Local Love: David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen
David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen were married last February at Jasper Winery. Even though it was one of the coldest nights of the winter, the Des Moines couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. “There’s nothing quite like having your dream wedding almost in your own backyard. Jasper Winery as a venue captured the essence of who we are as a couple—simply elegant with a twist of something eclectic,” Daphne says. “Our ceremony and reception felt like a dream, unfolding in the most enchanting, romantic shake of a snow globe.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwbg.com
Soderstrum Hired as Boone County Extension Director
BOONE, Iowa—Jess Soderstrum has been hired to fill the county director vacancy with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Boone County. As county director, she will supervise the office’s day-to-day operations and coordinate extension ag and natural resource programs in the county. “We are excited to have Jess...
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
ottumwaradio.com
Boil Order Issued for Blakesburg
A boil order has been issued for the town of Blakesburg following a water main break, according to the Wapello County Emergency Management Coordinator. Tim Richmond recommends that Blakesburg citizens do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and organisms that may be in the water. Water that is boiled for one minute or bottled water is safe for drinking, making ice, and food preparation.
hometownpressia.com
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
kwbg.com
Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad to Host Thomas and Friends Next Two Weekends
BOONE, Iowa—If you were one of those that thought things might slow down a little in September, well get ready for two more very busy weekends. Travis Stevenson, General Manager for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad says Thomas and Friends are going to be in Boone:. Peep! Peep!...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: First Air Mail Drop in Des Moines
Today marks a special milestone for the post office in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 8, 1920, the first sack of air mail, delivered by a military pilot, arrived in Des Moines, part of the new transcontinental route. Professor Jeff Stein has the details on the whole story on the Iowa Almanac. Learn more historic things that have occurred everyday in IOWA history by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Comments / 0