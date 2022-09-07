AMD Ryzen 7000, HP HPE, Pure Storage Earnings, Poly Deal, Amazon Security PSA, Qualcomm IFA – The Six Five Webcast

Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The Verge
AMD reveals new naming scheme for its 2023 processors
With the Ryzen 7000 series already on the horizon, AMD has released the naming scheme that it will use for the chips it releases next year (and in the years to follow, presumably). The system will apply to chips across AMD’s portfolio, from Athlons all the way up to Ryzen 9.
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
notebookcheck.net
Intel is giving away game and software bundles worth US$370 to spruce up its ARC Alchemist GPUs
After quite a few delays, Intel recently assured that its desktop GPU lineup with A7 and A5 models should see availability “very soon.” Hopefully, this does not turn into a “soon ™“ situation, as it would be a tough uphill battle against the next gen solutions from Nvidia and AMD. It looks like Intel is well aware that their Alchemist cards might not impress on the performance side, and is willing to bundle the upcoming GPUs with games and software worth US$370 to entice potential buyers. This is part of a new Software Advantage Program that is targeting pre-built desktop and laptop systems. Since the desktop GPUs are not yet available, this promotion is only available for laptop systems with A550M, A730M and A770M GPUs for the time being.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X leaks suggest a CPU that could be a handful for Intel
AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X processor has been glimpsed in a couple of leaked benchmarks which show an impressive performer in many respects. The 7700X was flagged up in a CPU-Z test (now deleted) which was posted on Twitter by renowned leaker Tum_Apisak (courtesy of Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
Nvidia's next GeForce Beyond event could see an RTX 4000 GPU reveal on September 20
Nvidia has teased a ‘GeForce Beyond’ special broadcast which will take place at GTC, and presumably will usher in our first glimpse of next-gen Lovelace graphics cards. Hype is being stoked on Twitter, and invitations sent out to the ‘GeForce Beyond’ reveal which will be streamed on September 20 at 8am PT (11am ET, 4pm UK time).
The Best Webcams for 2022 — Compare the Top Models from Logitech, Dell, Anker and Razer
The age of remote learning and working is here, and we’re right in the middle of it. Whether you are a teacher, student, or employee, a proper webcam has risen to the top of the list as a must-have in your home. We hate to use the word, but webcams are essential if you want to get anything done remotely, especially if you need to connect with fellow students, teachers or workers. Why Buy a Webcam? You might ask yourself, “What’s the point of buying something my laptop already has?” While school districts operate on a hybrid remote learning structure and working...
Best RTX 3090 PC deals in September 2022
We're rounding up all the best RTX 3090 PC deals in September 2022
Engadget
Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD is cheaper than ever right now
PC Magazine
Microsoft Brings Back the Touch-Optimized Windows 11 Taskbar
Microsoft is bringing back the touch-optimized taskbar for Windows 11 that it first experimented with back in February. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (25197) includes support for a touch/tablet-optimized version of the taskbar, which is transitioned to automatically when a user disconnects or folds back the keyboard on their 2-in-1 device.
itechpost.com
Intel Unloads Specs on Arc GPUs, Details on How they Stack Up Against Rival Cards from Nvidia
Intel has revealed the specs of its upcoming A-series Arc graphics cards. They comprise four different cards aimed at multiple tiers of gaming or creative applications-the A380, A580, A750, and A770. How Intel GPUs are Categorized. Just like their CPUs they will be split across different tiers including Intel Arc...
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 breaks all limits in a leaked benchmark
With the predicted launch window of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series inching closer, we’re starting to hear more about the reported performance of these next-gen graphics cards. Today, we got a real treat — rumored benchmarks of the flagship RTX 4090, spotted in the wild on Chiphell forums.
Digital Trends
Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are both discounted today
Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptops and PCs, especially since there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals out there that make these machines more affordable. One of the brands that you must have on your radar is Alienware, which has established its presence in the industry for performance-focused laptops and PCs that cater to the needs of gamers.
Digital Trends
Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC
If you’ve been even tangentially informed about the computer industry in the last decade, then you’re probably familiar with Alienware and its incredible history. While it isn’t at the heights of market share that it used to be, it still has some great products like the Alienware Aurora R10, which is currently discounted by Alienware in its Labor Day sales down to just $1,200 from $1,880 — a massive $680 discount that can be put toward one of the best gaming monitor deals happening today.
TechSpot
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is 78% faster than RTX 3090 Ti, hits 3.0 GHz in leaked benchmarks
Rumor mill: Nvidia looks set to finally give the RTX 4000 series its official unveiling in 11 days. Adding to the hype train is yet another alleged leaked benchmark for what will be the flagship card of the expected three initial releases: the RTX 4090. Screenshots of an unnamed card...
Digital Trends
Manufacturers take note: Micron’s 232-layer 3D NAND will change the storage game
This content was produced in partnership with Micron. In the wide world of computing, sometimes there’s innovation you can see — like a processor that’s larger than others with increased capabilities, or a super thin laptop chassis with a powerful machine housed inside — and sometimes there’s innovation you cannot see. For the latter, that innovation tends to be happening inside the core of another piece of technology. Take solid-state drives, for example, which have grown increasingly thinner, albeit with larger storage capacities, and unprecedented read and write speeds. It’s the technology inside of those drives that’s the real achievement. It makes for an excellent experience all around as computers are growing faster and more powerful every day. That’s exactly what’s happening with Micron’s latest achievement: a 232-layer 3D NAND, which is in essence nothing more than a wafer. The sheer possibilities that this new technology will provide are enormous.
