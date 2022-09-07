AMD Ryzen 7000, HP HPE, Pure Storage Earnings, Poly Deal, Amazon Security PSA, Qualcomm IFA – The Six Five Webcast

After quite a few delays, Intel recently assured that its desktop GPU lineup with A7 and A5 models should see availability “very soon.” Hopefully, this does not turn into a “soon ™“ situation, as it would be a tough uphill battle against the next gen solutions from Nvidia and AMD. It looks like Intel is well aware that their Alchemist cards might not impress on the performance side, and is willing to bundle the upcoming GPUs with games and software worth US$370 to entice potential buyers. This is part of a new Software Advantage Program that is targeting pre-built desktop and laptop systems. Since the desktop GPUs are not yet available, this promotion is only available for laptop systems with A550M, A730M and A770M GPUs for the time being.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO