The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist are expected to part ways. Whether that happens before the season starts or at the next trade deadline remains to be seen. With training camp set to open on September 21, Lundkvist is hoping he will be wearing a different uniform. His agent, Claude Lemieux revealed to me on September 1st that they asked for a trade last season after he was sent down in favor of Braden Schneider in January.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO