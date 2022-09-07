Read full article on original website
Rangers have an offer for Nils Lundkvist, should they take it?
The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist are expected to part ways. Whether that happens before the season starts or at the next trade deadline remains to be seen. With training camp set to open on September 21, Lundkvist is hoping he will be wearing a different uniform. His agent, Claude Lemieux revealed to me on September 1st that they asked for a trade last season after he was sent down in favor of Braden Schneider in January.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zach Aston-Reese to Professional Tryout Contract
The 28-year-old split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks where he collected five goals and 15 points in 69 games. The native of Staten Island, New York is coming off a one-year deal that paid him $1.725 million. As training camps get closer, clubs around the NHL...
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Hockey Writers
3 Minnesota Wild Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
It may not be Christmas yet, but it’s still a perfect time to discuss the Minnesota Wild’s three wishes for this upcoming season. They had some big things happen during the offseason, such as trading away Kevin Fiala and shortly after that, Cam Talbot. Those two trades alone have caused the Wild to add some pretty big wishes to their list.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
NHL
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
NHL
Stars to appear 13 times on NHL national broadcast schedule
The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Dallas Stars will be on national TV and streaming 13 times on ESPN, ABC, TNT and ESPN+/Hulu. Thursday, October 13: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu) Tuesday, December 6: Toronto Maple Leafs...
NBC Sports
How NHL-ready Sharks' Bordeleau looked at World Juniors
Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. There’s no doubt that Thomas Bordeleau...
NHL
Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 2
On this week's episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive continue their preseason preview of the Atlantic Division with a look at the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. Additionally, the duo also discusses the plight of wearing polos and slacks in big retail stores, the noticeable increase...
NHL
Dach: 'I'm excited to get things rolling'
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes and forward Kirby Dach met with reporters on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex. Dach just signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Here are a few highlights from the press conference:. Dach on finally putting pen to paper with...
NHL
Carey Price heading for offseason LTIR
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes confirmed on Wednesday that goaltender Carey Price will be placed on the offseason long-term injured reserve list. Price, 35, continues to deal with a knee injury that hasn't yet healed to the point where he's capable of playing. "Our sense is that Carey's knee...
NHL
Markstrom talks Huberdeau trade, Flames improvement in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Jacob Markstrom's emotions bounced like a puck on bad ice for nearly two months after the Calgary Flames lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames goalie had to get over the initial low of allowing...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Joonas Korpisalo
Joonas Korpisalo finished with the worst statistics of his career a season ago, and he didn't hide from it. "The last couple of years have been pretty (crappy) to be honest," he said after the end of last season, and he didn't use the word crappy. But that's Korpisalo, always...
NHL
Ducks to Play in 14 National TV Broadcasts
The Ducks will have 14 games televised nationally, including eight across ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu, in addition to six contests on TNT. In addition, the Ducks announced the following time change:. Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles - game time will change from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Anaheim's...
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announce National Broadcast for 2022-23
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today that 15 games will be nationally televised during the 2022-23 NHL season. Minnesota's national broadcast schedule features one game on ABC, two contests on ESPN, five games on ESPN+/Hulu and seven contests on TNT. 2022-23 Minnesota Wild...
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the team's 2022 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, CA. The roster features 28 total players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. 2022 ROOKIE FACEOFF...
NHL
Penguins to Appear on National Television 15 Times in 2022-23
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to Broadcast 69 Penguins Games. The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt...
NHL
Florida Panthers Announce Additions to Performance Department
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito today announced additions to the club's Performance Department for the 2022-23 season, which will be responsible for all aspects of player strength and conditioning and athletic performance enhancement. Chris McLellan has been named vice president of sports performance and strength and...
