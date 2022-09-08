UC Townhomes residents present plan to purchase complex, demand more affordable housing

Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall Wednesday evening, demanding UC Townhomes in West Philadelphia stay affordable and remain in the hands of current residents.

UC Townhomes is located near 40th and Market streets. It has 70 units and is a Section 8 subsidy housing development.

Owner IBID Associates said it would put the complex up for sale and the plan is to replace it with more expensive housing in the gentrifying neighborhood.

"How am I going to continue my path without a household or roof over my head, or a house to live in for us to be comfortable?" asked resident Krystal Young.

After a series of demonstrations this summer, Save the UC Townhomes coalition announced plans to purchase the complex themselves.

To make it a reality, they said the following needs to happen:

Altman Management and IBID must sell the complex to a third party that would maintain UC Townhomes.

The city needs to step in and contribute funds to preserve low-income housing.

University of Pennsylvania, Drexel and Penn Medicine must commit funds to help purchase the complex and contribute to an affordable housing fund.

"The city, the state, the federal government, the universities, if everybody plays their part, oh yeah, it's possible," said UC Townhomes resident Melvin Hairston.

In response, a spokesperson for the city released this statement:

A spokesperson for IBID Associates said they have no comment. Residents of UC Townhomes are being told to vacate by October 8.