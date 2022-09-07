As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022.

