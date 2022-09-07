Read full article on original website
Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership
Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.
Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good
As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022.
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
The teachers who quit teaching tell us why
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
Opinion: Latino Students Will Soon Be 30% of All Public School Enrollment: Now What?
Demographic change regularly gets discussed as one of those big, inevitable, structural currents reshaping American life. It’s been clear for some years that the United States is becoming more diverse — driven particularly by growth in America’s Latino population. Some sift through these data and conclude that the U.S’s growing diversity is sure to deliver […]
Schools Briefing: 20 Years of Student Growth Wiped Out by COVID
This Week’s Top Story Two Decades of Growth Wiped Out by Two Years of Pandemic NCES report / Press release / More via The 74 Chalkbeat: “In two years, reading scores on a key national test dropped more sharply than they have in over 30 years, and math scores fell for the first time since […]
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living communities should be integrated into greater community, report recommends
Assisted living communities and other congregate care settings are “vital” and should be more fully integrated into surrounding communities through short-term respite care, adult day services, and mental health and cognitive care resources, recommends a new report released Wednesday by the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. The report,...
psychologytoday.com
Teaching and the New Behaviorism
Teaching at an advanced level is more about finding the right response than reinforcing it. The repertoire precedes the consequence. Real learning goes beyond pigeons in Skinner boxes or sophomores remembering word lists. Operant conditioning is a procedure for controlling behavior, explored and exploited most notably by B. F. Skinner,...
marketplace.org
After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss
Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
'It's all about being in the community': Neighborhood Dads members want to be role models
It was the last Thursday of the month, and the residents of West Akron knew what that meant: a flood of neon-shirted bicyclists cruising through the streets. Families waved from the front porch. Passing cars tooted their horns. The cyclists, sporting the "Neighborhood Dads" name on their shirts, smiled and gave thumbs-up in return.
Phys.org
New book explores crisis of early childhood expulsion, suspension practices
Hundreds of young children in the United States are expelled or suspended daily from child care and preschool classrooms at a rate nearly three times that of kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Despite recent efforts by policymakers to address what researchers describe as an almost two-decade crisis, disparities in who is...
