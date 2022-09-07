Read full article on original website
Related
thehinsdalean.com
D86 holds Community Conversations this fall
Hinsdale High School District 86 is hosting a series of Community Conversations. These events, which are aligned with the work of the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee, will provide community members with the chance to learn about and discuss topics that are critical to the success of students, staff and schools. The...
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks
Two special local events on Saturday, Sept. 10, will help residents embrace the late-season warmth and celebrate their communities. The post Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks appeared first on The Record.
enewspf.com
Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus
The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
fox32chicago.com
$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program
CHICAGO - A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program. The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family. Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from...
thehinsdalean.com
Village looks to drive parking revenue
In response to significantly lower demand for Metra commuter parking as a result of the pandemic, Hinsdale officials are considering changes to regulations to attract lot users and boost revenue. At Tuesday’s village board meeting, Village President Tom Cauley unveiled several staff recommendations prompted by his request for an assessment...
thehinsdalean.com
Scout leads team through Ehret Park garden facelift, gazebo restoration
Hinsdale's Brian Williams' Eagle Scout project was to replace the roof, fix broken and rotten wood and paint the gazebo in Ehret Park. And to give the butterfly garden in the park some much-needed care. The garden was originally designed and installed by a local Girl Scout troop in 2003. From writing a proposal to fundraising to assembling a team of volunteers to doing some of the work himself, Williams spent most of his summer accomplishing his goal. He leaned on his grandfather, John Humm, for advice and technical support, as the work progressed over the hotter parts of summer break. His grandmother as well as his parents also were instrumental in helping, along with a team of more the 30 people recruited for the project. In the garden, crews removed the invasive weeds that had threatened the original plantings. Ernest Zhang, Williams and Josh Krames add mulch provided by the village in the garden. While Williams and his grandfather attach new shingles, Chase Coghill does some shingle cutting. In addition to all the volunteers Williams recruited, neighbors pitched in and also provided snacks to the team. Williams is a member of Hinsdale's Boy Scout Troop 52. (Jim Slonoff photos)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suburban School District Addresses Teacher Shortage With ‘Educator Prep' Program
As the national teacher shortage lingers, a suburban school district hopes to tackle the problem in a unique way. The "Educator Prep" program in District 214, covering schools in several Chicago suburbs including Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove and more, gives students seeking a career in education, hands on experiences and dual college credits.
thehinsdalean.com
Weekly agenda
Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield Ave. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. 55th and Grant streets, https://d86.hinsdale86.org. On the agenda: FY 2023 budget, 2022 levy presentation, school security update. Hinsdale Plan Commission. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. On the draft agenda: public meetings...
fox32chicago.com
Family searches for good Samaritans who rendered aid after sister collapsed near Art Institute
CHICAGO - A family is hoping to find the good Samaritans who wasted no time to help a loved one. Kligis drove from a Labor Day party in Naperville to Chicago. The lawyer wanted to see an exhibit slated to leave the Art Institute soon. As she was walking, she...
thehinsdalean.com
Ask an expert - It takes a village - ANDRIANNA PETERSON, ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER
From the time she was a kid, municipal government has interested Andrianna Peterson, Hinsdale's newly hired assistant village manager. "My mother was an employee of the city of Woodstock, and so growing up she instilled a love of public service and always had very interesting stories about the types of work the city was doing for residents," Peterson said. "I just thought it was very interesting that people could come together and reach a consensus on a topic and actually evoke that action. Then you were able to see the results and the fruits of that process."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehinsdalean.com
Getting back in the saddle
Like many kids, I loved horses. They were my favorite thing to draw, my favorite thing to talk about and my favorite thing to collect - in My Little Pony form, of course. I would have owned 10 real ones if I had my way, but Santa always seemed to forget that item each and every year.
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
retrofitmagazine.com
A Former Seminary Is Integrated into the University of Chicago as a Distinctive Department of Economics
Saieh Hall for Economics creates a bold new environment for interdisciplinary economics research, teaching, collaboration and global outreach at the University of Chicago. This project establishes a new four-building academic precinct while minimizing new footprint, repurposing historic resources and reclaiming underutilized property. The design by Ann Beha Architects, now Annum Architects, extends the historic quad, renewing and transforming existing buildings in an expanded landscape, and revives a once-neglected and isolated city street, knitting the complex into the campus fabric.
The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Flavors on Full Display at Orland Park Gem
Many of Chicago’s early Palestinian and Jordanian immigrants settled around 63rd Street, but over the last half-century, they’ve continued moving outward to the suburbs, including to Orland Park, where an incredible restaurant is dishing up Middle Eastern flavors. According to NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, Middle Eastern...
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Comments / 0