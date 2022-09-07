ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

thehinsdalean.com

D86 holds Community Conversations this fall

Hinsdale High School District 86 is hosting a series of Community Conversations. These events, which are aligned with the work of the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee, will provide community members with the chance to learn about and discuss topics that are critical to the success of students, staff and schools. The...
HINSDALE, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
enewspf.com

Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus

The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Village looks to drive parking revenue

In response to significantly lower demand for Metra commuter parking as a result of the pandemic, Hinsdale officials are considering changes to regulations to attract lot users and boost revenue. At Tuesday’s village board meeting, Village President Tom Cauley unveiled several staff recommendations prompted by his request for an assessment...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Scout leads team through Ehret Park garden facelift, gazebo restoration

Hinsdale's Brian Williams' Eagle Scout project was to replace the roof, fix broken and rotten wood and paint the gazebo in Ehret Park. And to give the butterfly garden in the park some much-needed care. The garden was originally designed and installed by a local Girl Scout troop in 2003. From writing a proposal to fundraising to assembling a team of volunteers to doing some of the work himself, Williams spent most of his summer accomplishing his goal. He leaned on his grandfather, John Humm, for advice and technical support, as the work progressed over the hotter parts of summer break. His grandmother as well as his parents also were instrumental in helping, along with a team of more the 30 people recruited for the project. In the garden, crews removed the invasive weeds that had threatened the original plantings. Ernest Zhang, Williams and Josh Krames add mulch provided by the village in the garden. While Williams and his grandfather attach new shingles, Chase Coghill does some shingle cutting. In addition to all the volunteers Williams recruited, neighbors pitched in and also provided snacks to the team. Williams is a member of Hinsdale's Boy Scout Troop 52. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Weekly agenda

Hinsdale Middle School, 100 S. Garfield Ave. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. 55th and Grant streets, https://d86.hinsdale86.org. On the agenda: FY 2023 budget, 2022 levy presentation, school security update. Hinsdale Plan Commission. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Memorial Building, 19 E. Chicago Ave. On the draft agenda: public meetings...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Ask an expert - It takes a village - ANDRIANNA PETERSON, ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER

From the time she was a kid, municipal government has interested Andrianna Peterson, Hinsdale's newly hired assistant village manager. "My mother was an employee of the city of Woodstock, and so growing up she instilled a love of public service and always had very interesting stories about the types of work the city was doing for residents," Peterson said. "I just thought it was very interesting that people could come together and reach a consensus on a topic and actually evoke that action. Then you were able to see the results and the fruits of that process."
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Getting back in the saddle

Like many kids, I loved horses. They were my favorite thing to draw, my favorite thing to talk about and my favorite thing to collect - in My Little Pony form, of course. I would have owned 10 real ones if I had my way, but Santa always seemed to forget that item each and every year.
HINSDALE, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
retrofitmagazine.com

A Former Seminary Is Integrated into the University of Chicago as a Distinctive Department of Economics

Saieh Hall for Economics creates a bold new environment for interdisciplinary economics research, teaching, collaboration and global outreach at the University of Chicago. This project establishes a new four-building academic precinct while minimizing new footprint, repurposing historic resources and reclaiming underutilized property. The design by Ann Beha Architects, now Annum Architects, extends the historic quad, renewing and transforming existing buildings in an expanded landscape, and revives a once-neglected and isolated city street, knitting the complex into the campus fabric.
CHICAGO, IL

