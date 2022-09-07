Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Why California has blackouts: A look at the power grid
(NEW YORK) -- In August 2020, hundreds of thousands of Californians briefly lost power in rolling blackouts amid a heat wave, marking the first time outages were ordered in the state due to insufficient energy supplies in nearly 20 years. The state has been working to avoid a similar scenario...
WBAL Radio
Oregon facing extreme fire danger this weekend as several blazes burn
(NEW YORK) -- Most of Oregon is in extreme fire danger, as several fires are already burning, evacuations have been ordered in several regions and power has been shut off to thousands of customers due to the high fire risk. The largest active fire in the state is the Double...
WBAL Radio
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens' children romped around the small patch of grass they've turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his kids' resilience,...
Comments / 0