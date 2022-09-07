ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thedford, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

New online farmers market opens in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver

KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
South Dakota State
City
Thedford, NE
State
Nebraska State
Sand Hills Express

Area Football 8 Man Game of the Week – Sandhills/Thedford vs Twin Loup on KBBN

Sandhills/Thedford will host Twin Loup this afternoon in the KBBN area game of the week. Sandhills/Thedford opened the season with an impressive 42-0 win at Burwell but then suffered their first regular season loss since 2018 when they fell to Hitchcock County on the road last Saturday. Sandhills/Thedford will play their home opener today in Dunning. S/T coach Tyson Cox visited with KCNI/KBBN radio this week about today’s matchup and said the team has responded well this week and is focused on improving.
SARGENT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy