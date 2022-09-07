Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
knopnews2.com
New online farmers market opens in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver
KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte police make 6 arrests during Driver Sober campaign
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign”, from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. NPPD Officers worked 160 hours of Overtime. A total of 6 arrests were made for impaired driving, with four attributable to...
Sand Hills Express
Area Football 8 Man Game of the Week – Sandhills/Thedford vs Twin Loup on KBBN
Sandhills/Thedford will host Twin Loup this afternoon in the KBBN area game of the week. Sandhills/Thedford opened the season with an impressive 42-0 win at Burwell but then suffered their first regular season loss since 2018 when they fell to Hitchcock County on the road last Saturday. Sandhills/Thedford will play their home opener today in Dunning. S/T coach Tyson Cox visited with KCNI/KBBN radio this week about today’s matchup and said the team has responded well this week and is focused on improving.
Comments / 0