Yosemite National Park, CA

SFGate

The Daily 09-07-22 Wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest triggers evacuations

New evacuations were issued Wednesday afternoon for California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, which pumped out a massive pyrocumulus cloud amid baking-hot temperatures.  Cal Fire said the blaze started Tuesday evening after 6 p.m. and had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything we know so far, including links to a live evacuation map and wildfire cameras. • Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
PLACER COUNTY, CA
California State
Yosemite National Park, CA
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
Wallace Stegner
The Associated Press

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun...
ARIZONA STATE
Fast Company

How to track wildfires in California, Oregon, and across the U.S. with Esri's new mapping tool

Wildfires raging across the American West have grown more severe in recent years. In late July, California’s biggest blaze yet this year, the McKinney fire, ignited near the Oregon border and torched more than 55,000 acres of national forest in less than a weekend. Subsequent rainfall over patches of scorched earth has led to flooding and debris flow, which damaged local infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of fish in nearby rivers. The fire, meanwhile, continues to burn.
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest .Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, southern portions of fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain fire and the McKinney fire. For the Red Flag Warning on Thursday, the Klamath River valley and surrounding areas from Seiad Valley to south of Happy Camp. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds to 45 mph. * WIND: Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 6 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to aware.zonehaven.com
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
Robb Report

Southern California's Ojai Valley Inn Just Unveiled a Swanky New Villa for Private Escapes

Planning a dream Hollywood escape? One storied SoCal property’s latest addition may be just what the doctor ordered. Initially built in 2006 as a private residence, the the Ojai Valley Inn’s Casa Elar home spans over 10,000 square feet and now offers a fresh interior by designer Natalie Konstant, who imbued the California escape with a warm Tuscan-style aesthetic. The home is located on a 44,000-square-foot compound that overlooks fields of fruit groves and wild herbs used its the Inn’s restaurant. Inside are five bedrooms, 12 fireplaces, a spacious chef’s kitchen, a private pool and an outdoor terrace to enjoy the legendary...
TRAVEL
Axios

Smoke blankets U.S. West as wildfires rage, raising health risks

Dozens of large wildfires covered the U.S. West in smoke on Friday, triggering air quality alerts across the region. Why it matters: Wildfire smoke, especially when it coincides with high temperatures, can be hazardous to the health of humans even hundreds of miles away from the actual fire because it carries harmful microscopic particles that can trigger inflammation in the lungs.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

California wildfires threaten mountain communities

Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

