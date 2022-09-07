Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Rams soccer off to 2-0 start in 3A state title defense season
The defending 3A champion Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team of Carbondale is off to a good start, notching a pair of big wins in the opening week of play for the Rams. Roaring Fork (2-0) defeated Gunnison 6-1 on the road Thursday, and opened things Tuesday with a 10-0 win over cross-town rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School, according to game scores posted to Maxpreps.com. Additional game details were not reported.
