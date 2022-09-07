ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Father accused of threatening elementary students on JCPS bus arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges. He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond. According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY

