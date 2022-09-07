Read full article on original website
KHS hosts adoption event, waives fees to help animals in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Find your new furry friend this week! The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) currently has a large number of dogs and cats, including many from eastern Kentucky, available for adoption. KHS is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, aged six months and older, from Sept....
wdrb.com
Adoption fees waived after KHS takes in hundreds of animals displaced by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. The KHS adoption fee for adult dogs and cats is usually more than $200. All KHS dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. KHS recently received nearly 300 cats,...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
wymt.com
Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
Hardin County 8-year-old dies of rare cancer, mother speaks out, doctor raises awareness
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a heartbreaking story out of Hardin County is bringing the topic to front of mind. An 8-year-old boy died Friday after battling cancer for less than a year. Natalie Nelson says her son, Quincy Ramon Nelson-Sweatt, was the...
spectrumnews1.com
Inspired by his daughters, Louisville man starts Cope's Hope Equine Assisted Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Wright started Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services in 2021, hoping it would have a positive impact on other Louisville area families, just like it did for his family. Wright and his wife, Debbi, adopted their oldest daughter, Ella, from Ukraine. She was diagnosed with...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
WTVQ
Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
WLWT 5
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
wdrb.com
Father accused of threatening elementary students on JCPS bus arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges. He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond. According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
