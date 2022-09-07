Read full article on original website
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. Earlier this week, I spotted a woman getting out of a car, wearing a familiar Gucci logo emblazoned on...
French Toast Dippers
A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
Reportedly invented in Atkins, Arkansas in the late 1960s as part of an event called "Picklefest" (which we now want to host in our towns, too), deep-fried pickle slices are now a mainstay on many sports bar menus. Our air-fryer rendition of the crunchy, crowd-pleasing dill pickle snack is remarkably flavorful and craving-busting for far fewer calories. Plus, you don't have to worry about the pot of scorching hot oil! While the pickle chips crisp up, stir together the 2-ingredient dipping sauce. Sriracha ranch makes these even more impossible to resist.
You may or not eat breakfast depending on your keto lifestyle. Healthy fats and low-carb keto breakfast options are the best way to start your morning if you don't eat breakfast. Here are five delicious breakfast recipes that you can enjoy, while staying within your ketogenic diet. Have a look at the list and enjoy!
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)
Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
