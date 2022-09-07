Reportedly invented in Atkins, Arkansas in the late 1960s as part of an event called "Picklefest" (which we now want to host in our towns, too), deep-fried pickle slices are now a mainstay on many sports bar menus. Our air-fryer rendition of the crunchy, crowd-pleasing dill pickle snack is remarkably flavorful and craving-busting for far fewer calories. Plus, you don't have to worry about the pot of scorching hot oil! While the pickle chips crisp up, stir together the 2-ingredient dipping sauce. Sriracha ranch makes these even more impossible to resist.

