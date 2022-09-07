Read full article on original website
Central rebounds after slow men's golf start
WEST DUNDEE, ILL.—Surviving a rocky start, the Central College men's golf team rebounded for a fifth-place finish at the 20-team Carthage (Wis.) Fall Classic Saturday. The Dutch entered the day in third place but stumbled in the early going Saturday. "I think we were 11-over-par after the first four...
Central women upended on home soccer pitch
PELLA — A wet field and cold air contributed to the atmosphere of a frustrating loss for the Central College women's soccer team against St. Catherine University (Minn.) Saturday afternoon, losing 4-1. The Dutch (1-2-1) yielded four first-half goals to the Wildcats (3-1) during a steady rain on the A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex grass field. Temperatures also fell nearly 20 degrees into the 50's.
McMartin, Central are cross country winners at Grinnell
GRINNELL—Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) raced to first place as the Central College women's cross country team secured its second consecutive victory in topping a seven-team Les Duke Invitational field Saturday. In the season's first 6,000-meter race, McMartin bested a 93-runner field, winning in 22:53.8. Central finished with 47 points,...
Triangular sweep for Central volleyball team
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA — The Central College volleyball team were solid in a pair of wins Friday night in Minnesota, sweeping Martin Luther College (Minn.) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 and downing Hamline University (Minn.) 27-29, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14. Central (2-1) had a short turnaround from its season-opening loss against Augustana College (Ill.) on Wednesday but responded well according to coachJeanne Czipri.
Two Bannister picks help preserve soggy Central football win, 31-13
PELLA—The weather turned ugly, as did, at times, the game, but the Central College football defense came up big when it counted in subduing the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 31-13 Saturday. It was the 19th consecutive regular-season win for the No. 13-rated Dutch (2-0) as heavy second-half rains drenched...
Times dropping for Central men's cross country team
GRINNELL—Coach Joe Dunham saw a big performance leap for his Central College men's cross country team Saturday in posting a second-place finish at the Les Duke Invitational. Times were faster across the board than those the Dutch turned in on the same 8,000-meter course last year. National contender Wartburg College was without some of its top runners but pulled out a narrow victory in the eight-team field with 39 points to Central's 41. Simpson College was a distant third with 113.
Blommers, Benson take top spots at Michigan triathlon for Central
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — Racing its first full sprint triathlon distance, the Central College women's triathlon team was second at the Rhoads McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon Saturday morning. Calvin University (Mich.) won its home invitational with 48 points. Millikin University (Ill.) was third with 43 points. It was...
Career-low Gabos round sparks Central men's golf team
WEST DUNDEE, ILL.— Surging to an early season-low 291, the Central College men's golf team stands third at the 20-team Carthage (Wis.) Fall Classic Friday. Playing the par-71 Randall Oaks Golf Club, Kyle Gabos (senior, Plymouth, Minn., Maple Grove HS) parred his first 17 holes and carded a career-best 72. He's tied for 10th individually.
Road defeat for Dutch women’s tennis team
LINCOLN, NEB.— Making its first American Rivers Conference road trip of the season, the Central College women's tennis team was taken down 7-2 by Nebraska Wesleyan University Friday afternoon. Central (1-2, 0-2 conference) suffered its first loss against the Prairie Wolves (1-0, 1-0 conference) since they joined the American...
Grinnell drops Central men’s soccer team
GRINNELL — A couple of second-half goals by Grinnell College handed the Central College men's soccer team a 2-0 defeat on the road Saturday afternoon. The Dutch (1-2-1) played even with the Pioneers (2-2-0) for much of the match but a pair of goals in the 69th and 75th minute spelled disaster for Central.
