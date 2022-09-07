GRINNELL—Coach Joe Dunham saw a big performance leap for his Central College men's cross country team Saturday in posting a second-place finish at the Les Duke Invitational. Times were faster across the board than those the Dutch turned in on the same 8,000-meter course last year. National contender Wartburg College was without some of its top runners but pulled out a narrow victory in the eight-team field with 39 points to Central's 41. Simpson College was a distant third with 113.

