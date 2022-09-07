Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at an open hire event for the new Lorton Community Center. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions. Qualified applicants may fill positions at other locations. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO