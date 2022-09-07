Read full article on original website
fairfaxcounty.gov
NCS Hosts Open Hire Event for Lorton Community Center, September 17
Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at an open hire event for the new Lorton Community Center. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions. Qualified applicants may fill positions at other locations. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.
fairfaxcounty.gov
NCS Hosts STEAM Summit, Provides Opportunity for Youth to Experience Technology
On July 18, 2022, the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services hosted a STEAM Summit at James Lee Community Center in Falls Church. The event, which attracted nearly 200 youth, was a collaboration between the Clubhouse Network and NCS Technology Centers. Every facet of STEAM – which stands...
