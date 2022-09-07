Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
Crews were able to get two people out of the house, including the girl who died at the hospital. Firefighters also rescued a dog. The dog did not survive.
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in Fredericksburg
A robbery at the Super 8 on Warrenton Rd. in Fredericksburg is a reminder of the risks of hooking up with folks on Facebook. Two women asked two men they met on Facebook to get a room at the hotel, and the men did so, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A smash and grab robbery at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store Thursday afternoon left shoppers and employees shocked. Witnesses say robbers armed with guns and hammers walked into the mall, shattered a glass case, ran out with stolen items, and drove away. According to police,...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
nbc25news.com
Restaurant apologizes after receiving backlash for 'appalling' 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. (WJLA) — A manager at a Virginia country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a special 9/11 menu that included a "Remember-tini," "Flight 93 Redirect" and "Pentagon Pie." The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured it and...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
cbs19news
Man agrees to pay civil penalty for digging on part of National Military Park property
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Alexandria will pay thousands in a civil penalty for illegal excavation and damage at a National Park Service property. According to a release, rangers at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park conducted a multi-year investigation under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
loudounnow.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
NBC Washington
One Killed, Several Injured in Crash on I-66 in Virginia
One person died and multiple people were injured when an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, Thursday evening. The crash on eastbound I-66 near mile marker 16 before 8:30 p.m. caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment, according to Virginia State Police.
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
