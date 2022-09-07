ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

fox5dc.com

Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
WGAU

Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu

MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A smash and grab robbery at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store Thursday afternoon left shoppers and employees shocked. Witnesses say robbers armed with guns and hammers walked into the mall, shattered a glass case, ran out with stolen items, and drove away. According to police,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
nbc25news.com

Restaurant apologizes after receiving backlash for 'appalling' 9/11 menu

MANASSAS, Va. (WJLA) — A manager at a Virginia country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a special 9/11 menu that included a "Remember-tini," "Flight 93 Redirect" and "Pentagon Pie." The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured it and...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

One Killed, Several Injured in Crash on I-66 in Virginia

One person died and multiple people were injured when an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, Thursday evening. The crash on eastbound I-66 near mile marker 16 before 8:30 p.m. caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment, according to Virginia State Police.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés

It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

