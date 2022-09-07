Read full article on original website
Governor Youngkin and Fairfax County to Celebrate Grand Opening of Vertical Farm in Herndon
Who: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem Fairfax County EDA President Victor Hoskins. Contact: Wendy Lemieux, Fairfax County 703-324-5194. On September 13 at 3:00pm Fairfax County will celebrate the expansion and relocation of Beanstalk Farms with a ribbon cutting by Governor Youngkin and...
NCS Hosts STEAM Summit, Provides Opportunity for Youth to Experience Technology
On July 18, 2022, the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services hosted a STEAM Summit at James Lee Community Center in Falls Church. The event, which attracted nearly 200 youth, was a collaboration between the Clubhouse Network and NCS Technology Centers. Every facet of STEAM – which stands...
