Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
alxnow.com
These two popular Alexandria art festivals are just around the corner
Fall is art season in Alexandria. Two popular art festivals are on the horizon — the 20th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival on September 17 and 18, followed by Art On The Avenue on October 1 in Del Ray. Both festivals draw tens of thousands of visitors to...
Washingtonian.com
Overlook Rock Creek Park in This Stunning Six-Bedroom Tudor
Fabulous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Forest Hills Tudor at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Rock Creek Park. This home has been lovingly updated and renovated, transforming a classic Tudor with modern amenities while maintaining the original warmth and charm. The main level features large living and dining rooms,...
ffxnow.com
County library invites community to knit hats for charity, starting Monday
There’s no gift like one made by hand. That sentiment inspired Fairfax County Public Library’s new “Knitting for Charity” initiative, a pilot project launching next week that encourages community members to craft winter hats for those who will need warm clothes as temperatures drop. “We were...
ffxnow.com
Farm festival returns to Reston Farm Garden Market later this month
A fall staple is returning to the Reston Farm Garden Market later this month. Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein announced today (Tuesday) that the annual fall festival will return on Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, bringing activities like a petting zoo, a train, moon bounces, and seasonal produce to the farm.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
ffxnow.com
Vienna volunteer’s life honored with new music festival, coming Saturday
This weekend, Vienna will celebrate a longtime resident the way she would’ve wanted: with a party for a good cause. The Rotary Club of Vienna will stage its inaugural JeanFest22 Charity Benefit Concert at the Town Green and Jammin’ Java on Saturday (Sept. 10) in honor of Jean Buttecali, a local business owner and frequent volunteer who died suddenly from an unknown heart issue in summer 2020.
fairfaxcounty.gov
Governor Youngkin and Fairfax County to Celebrate Grand Opening of Vertical Farm in Herndon
Who: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem Fairfax County EDA President Victor Hoskins. Contact: Wendy Lemieux, Fairfax County 703-324-5194. On September 13 at 3:00pm Fairfax County will celebrate the expansion and relocation of Beanstalk Farms with a ribbon cutting by Governor Youngkin and...
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
scenicstates.com
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
fairfaxcounty.gov
NCS Hosts STEAM Summit, Provides Opportunity for Youth to Experience Technology
On July 18, 2022, the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services hosted a STEAM Summit at James Lee Community Center in Falls Church. The event, which attracted nearly 200 youth, was a collaboration between the Clubhouse Network and NCS Technology Centers. Every facet of STEAM – which stands...
mocoshow.com
Greek Festival in MoCo This Weekend 9/9/22-9/11/22
Saints Constantine & Helen will hold its annual Greek festival this weekend. The festival will take place over three days– starting Friday, September 9th and lasting until Sunday, September 11th. It will take place on the grounds of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 Norwood Road in Silver Spring: Friday, 9/9: 4pm-9pm, Saturday, 9/10: 11am-9pm. Sunday, 9/11: 11am-7pm.
fairfaxcounty.gov
NCS Hosts Open Hire Event for Lorton Community Center, September 17
Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at an open hire event for the new Lorton Community Center. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions. Qualified applicants may fill positions at other locations. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria schools introducing daily social-emotional learning for all students
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - School districts are still trying to find ways to help kids catch up both academically and socially as many students spent the pandemic learning from home. In Alexandria, they're taking an approach called Social Emotional Academic Learning, or SEAL. The district has seen a...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Field Trip: Children's consignment event this week in Winchester
September is a month to save big on clothing and items for kids and there's a consignment event in Winchester organizers are getting ready for! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson has more!
