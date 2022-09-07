ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

ffxnow.com

Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend

Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie

Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
ALDIE, VA
Washingtonian.com

Overlook Rock Creek Park in This Stunning Six-Bedroom Tudor

Fabulous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Forest Hills Tudor at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Rock Creek Park. This home has been lovingly updated and renovated, transforming a classic Tudor with modern amenities while maintaining the original warmth and charm. The main level features large living and dining rooms,...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Farm festival returns to Reston Farm Garden Market later this month

A fall staple is returning to the Reston Farm Garden Market later this month. Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein announced today (Tuesday) that the annual fall festival will return on Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, bringing activities like a petting zoo, a train, moon bounces, and seasonal produce to the farm.
RESTON, VA
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna volunteer’s life honored with new music festival, coming Saturday

This weekend, Vienna will celebrate a longtime resident the way she would’ve wanted: with a party for a good cause. The Rotary Club of Vienna will stage its inaugural JeanFest22 Charity Benefit Concert at the Town Green and Jammin’ Java on Saturday (Sept. 10) in honor of Jean Buttecali, a local business owner and frequent volunteer who died suddenly from an unknown heart issue in summer 2020.
VIENNA, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Governor Youngkin and Fairfax County to Celebrate Grand Opening of Vertical Farm in Herndon

Who: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem Fairfax County EDA President Victor Hoskins. Contact: Wendy Lemieux, Fairfax County 703-324-5194. On September 13 at 3:00pm Fairfax County will celebrate the expansion and relocation of Beanstalk Farms with a ribbon cutting by Governor Youngkin and...
FAIRFAX, VA
scenicstates.com

5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry

At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
fairfaxcounty.gov

NCS Hosts STEAM Summit, Provides Opportunity for Youth to Experience Technology

On July 18, 2022, the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services hosted a STEAM Summit at James Lee Community Center in Falls Church. The event, which attracted nearly 200 youth, was a collaboration between the Clubhouse Network and NCS Technology Centers. Every facet of STEAM – which stands...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Greek Festival in MoCo This Weekend 9/9/22-9/11/22

Saints Constantine & Helen will hold its annual Greek festival this weekend. The festival will take place over three days– starting Friday, September 9th and lasting until Sunday, September 11th. It will take place on the grounds of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 Norwood Road in Silver Spring: Friday, 9/9: 4pm-9pm, Saturday, 9/10: 11am-9pm. Sunday, 9/11: 11am-7pm.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fairfaxcounty.gov

NCS Hosts Open Hire Event for Lorton Community Center, September 17

Join the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at an open hire event for the new Lorton Community Center. Apply and interview on the spot for Activity Facilitator and SACC Day Care Center Teacher and Day Care Center Assistant Teacher positions. Qualified applicants may fill positions at other locations. Please bring multiple copies of your resume to the event. For more information, see the flyer.
FAIRFAX, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu

MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
MANASSAS, VA
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

