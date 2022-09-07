There was no shortage of drama and action around college football in Week 2. And while things may have been fairly comfortable for Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan, the same could not be said for others around the conference. The first full week of Big Ten action with all 14 teams in action led to the conference taking some hits a week after having a clean and perfect record in Week 1 in non-conference action. Here is a look at everything that went down around the Big Ten in Week 2, or as they say in Lincoln, Nebraska, another week...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO