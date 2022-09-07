On the opening weekend of Mississippi State football, the Mississippi State Bulldogs played the Memphis Tigers this past weekend, and the Bulldogs won in a convincing fashion. The Bulldogs put up 450 passing yards on the Memphis defense, and Will Rogers finished with 5 touchdowns. Oddly enough, the offense ran the ball 34 times (the second most Mike Leach has ever run the ball). Check out more thoughts on week one HERE.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO