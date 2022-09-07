Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Volleyball Improves to 7-1, Sweeps South Alabama
STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State Volleyball team concluded the Maroon and White Invite with a nice and tidy sweep of South Alabama on Saturday afternoon. MSU (7-1) took the first set by a score of 25-19, then followed with a statement 25-14 victory in the second. The Bulldogs closed out the match in a tight battle with a 25-23 win in the final set.
hailstate.com
Dawgs Return Home for Final Non-Conference Game
STARKVILLE – Entering the final non-conference game of its regular season, the unbeaten Mississippi State soccer program returns home for a matchup with Presbyterian College (0-5-2). Thursday's match (Sept. 11) will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on SECN+. "We are looking forward to closing out our non-conference schedule...
Mississippi State Football: Arizona Fans Are a Little Too Excited About Saturday
On the opening weekend of Mississippi State football, the Mississippi State Bulldogs played the Memphis Tigers this past weekend, and the Bulldogs won in a convincing fashion. The Bulldogs put up 450 passing yards on the Memphis defense, and Will Rogers finished with 5 touchdowns. Oddly enough, the offense ran the ball 34 times (the second most Mike Leach has ever run the ball). Check out more thoughts on week one HERE.
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: Catching Up On The Pass Catchers With Steve Spurrier Jr.
After a fantastic showing against Memphis, Mississippi State's receivers will look for a repeat performance this Saturday at Arizona. On the latest episode of Dear Ol' State, MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr. joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to talk about his guys. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hailstate.com
From 15 To Forever
STARKVILLE – Tensions were high during a two-plus hour lightning delay during Mississippi State's season opening football game against Memphis this past Saturday. Most of the uncertainty centered on when the Bulldogs and Tigers would be able to resume their matchup and play the final three quarters. But quarterback Chance Lovertich may have been the most nervous man in Davis Wade Stadium.
hailstate.com
#StateToTheShow Update: September 9
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has 41 former players competing in professional baseball this season, including eight in the Major Leagues. The Diamond Dawgs also have three former players coaching at the Big League level in New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (1977), Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young (2000-02) and New York Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman (1997-2000).
Comments / 0