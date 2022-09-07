Nanotechnology is being investigated for its potential to improve nanomedicine for human health. The purpose of this study was to isolate carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacilli (CPGB), investigate the presence of carbapenemase resistance genes, determine their antibiogram and ability to biosynthesise silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs), and estimate the antibacterial activity of Acinetobacter baumannii-biosynthesised Ag NPs on CPGB alone and in combination with antibiotics. A total of 51 CPGBs were isolated from various specimens in the study. The automated Vitek-2 system was used to identify and test these strains' antimicrobial susceptibilities. The carbapenemase resistance genes were identified using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Under the CPGB, A. baumannii could biosynthesise Ag NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and field emission scanning electron were used to characterise Ag NPs. The antibacterial activity of Ag NP alone and in combination with antibiotics against CPGB was determined using the broth microdilution method, and their synergistic effect was determined using the checkerboard assay. bla NDM and bla OXA-48 were the most commonly reported, and 90% of the isolates produced multiple carbapenemase genes. Tigecycline proved to be the most effective anti-CPGB antibiotic. Isolates with more resistance genes were more resistant to antibiotics, and isolates with three genes (42%) had the most extensively drug-resistant patterns (38%). A significant relationship was discovered between genetic and antibiotic resistance patterns. Only A. baumannii produced Ag NPs out of all the isolates tested. Ag NPs with a size of 10Â nm were confirmed by UV"“visible spectroscopy, FT-IR, XRD, and TEM analysis. The Ag NPs were effective against CPGB, with minimum inhibitory concentrations ranging from 64 to 8Â Î¼g/ml on average. Surprisingly, the combination of Ag NPs and antibiotics demonstrated synergistic and partial synergistic activity (fractional inhibitory concentration between 0.13 and 0.56) against CPGB, as well as a significant reduction in antibiotic concentrations, particularly in the case of A. baumanii versus ceftriaxone (1024 to 4Â Î¼g/ml). The notable synergistic activity of Ag NPs with antibiotics represents a valuable nanomedicine that may find clinical application in the future as a combined remedy.

