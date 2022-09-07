Read full article on original website
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Remarkable bond strength
The Panavia Veneer LC resin cement, now available through J&S Davis, offers dental professionals outstanding bond strength and supports long-lasting, aesthetic outcomes. With its low film thickness, remarkable polishability and excellent gloss retention, you can achieve smooth, aesthetic margins that are supported over time. The adhesive is available in four shades - clear, universal (A2), white and brown (A4). Each comes with individual characteristics for predictable, lifelike results.
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Compatibility between snails and schistosomes: insights from new genetic resources, comparative genomics, and genetic mapping
The freshwater snail Biomphalaria glabrata is an important intermediate host of the parasite Schistosoma mansoni that causes human intestinal schistosomiasis. To better understand vector snail biology and help advance innovative snail control strategies, we have developed a new snail model consisting of two homozygous B. glabrata lines (iM line and iBS90) with sharply contrasting schistosome-resistance phenotypes. We produced and compared high-quality genome sequences for iM line and iBS90 which were assembled from 255 (N50"‰="‰22.7"‰Mb) and 346 (N50"‰="‰19.4"‰Mb) scaffolds, respectively. Using F2 offspring bred from the two lines and the newly generated iM line genome, we constructed 18 linkage groups (representing the 18 haploid chromosomes) covering 96% of the genome and identified three new QTLs (quantitative trait loci), two involved in snail resistance/susceptibility and one relating to body pigmentation. This study provides excellent genomic resources for unveiling complex vector snail biology, reveals genomic difference between resistant and susceptible lines, and offers novel insights into genetic mechanism of the compatibility between snail and schistosome.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
IGHG3 hinge length variation was associated with the risk of critical disease and death in a Spanish COVID-19 cohort
IgG3 would play an important role in the immune adaptive response against SARS-CoV-2, and low plasma levels might increase the risk of COVID-19 severity and mortality. The IgG3 hinge sequence has a variable repeat of a 15 amino acid exon with common 4-repeats (M) and 3-repeats (S). This length IGHG3 polymorphism might affect the IgG3 effector functions. The short hinge length would reduce the IgG3 flexibility and impairs the neutralization and phagocytosis compared to larger length-isoforms. We genotyped the IGHG3 length polymorphism in patients with critical COVID-19 (N"‰="‰516; 107 death) and 152 moderate-severe but no-critical cases. Carriers of the S allele had an increased risk of critical ICU and mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001, OR"‰="‰2.79, 95% CI"‰="‰1.66"“4.65). This adverse effect might be explained by a less flexibility and reduced ability to induce phagocytosis or viral neutralization for the short length allele. We concluded that the IgG3 hinge length polymorphism could be a predictor of critical COVID-19 and the risk of death. This study was based on a limited number of patients from a single population, and requires validation in larger cohorts.
Synergistic antibacterial activity of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacilli
Nanotechnology is being investigated for its potential to improve nanomedicine for human health. The purpose of this study was to isolate carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacilli (CPGB), investigate the presence of carbapenemase resistance genes, determine their antibiogram and ability to biosynthesise silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs), and estimate the antibacterial activity of Acinetobacter baumannii-biosynthesised Ag NPs on CPGB alone and in combination with antibiotics. A total of 51 CPGBs were isolated from various specimens in the study. The automated Vitek-2 system was used to identify and test these strains' antimicrobial susceptibilities. The carbapenemase resistance genes were identified using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Under the CPGB, A. baumannii could biosynthesise Ag NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and field emission scanning electron were used to characterise Ag NPs. The antibacterial activity of Ag NP alone and in combination with antibiotics against CPGB was determined using the broth microdilution method, and their synergistic effect was determined using the checkerboard assay. bla NDM and bla OXA-48 were the most commonly reported, and 90% of the isolates produced multiple carbapenemase genes. Tigecycline proved to be the most effective anti-CPGB antibiotic. Isolates with more resistance genes were more resistant to antibiotics, and isolates with three genes (42%) had the most extensively drug-resistant patterns (38%). A significant relationship was discovered between genetic and antibiotic resistance patterns. Only A. baumannii produced Ag NPs out of all the isolates tested. Ag NPs with a size of 10Â nm were confirmed by UV"“visible spectroscopy, FT-IR, XRD, and TEM analysis. The Ag NPs were effective against CPGB, with minimum inhibitory concentrations ranging from 64 to 8Â Î¼g/ml on average. Surprisingly, the combination of Ag NPs and antibiotics demonstrated synergistic and partial synergistic activity (fractional inhibitory concentration between 0.13 and 0.56) against CPGB, as well as a significant reduction in antibiotic concentrations, particularly in the case of A. baumanii versus ceftriaxone (1024 to 4Â Î¼g/ml). The notable synergistic activity of Ag NPs with antibiotics represents a valuable nanomedicine that may find clinical application in the future as a combined remedy.
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
Giant blobs in Earth’s mantle may be driving a 'diamond factory' near our planet’s core
The boundary zone between Earth's molten metal core and the mantle, its rocky middle layer, might be a diamond factory. A new laboratory experiment finds that, under extreme temperatures and pressures, the combination of iron, carbon and water — all potential ingredients found at the core-mantle boundary — can form diamond. If this process also happens deep inside Earth, it might explain some weird quirks of the mantle, including why it has more carbon in it than scientists expect.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
The effect of maternal anaemia on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia
Low birth weight is an indicator of maternal-related multifactorial problems such as malnutrition, illness, and work overload. As a result, low birth weight is associated with maternal anaemia, and both of them were significant public health issues in developing nations. Low birth weight and anaemia are caused by insufficient nutrient intake, which is especially severe during pregnancy. So, this study aimed to assess the effect of maternal anaemia during the late trimester on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia. A systematic random sampling technique was used to select 211 participants for the primary data collection. Face-to-face interviews were used to collect data, while blood samples were collected using standard operating procedures. For further analysis, the data file was imported into Stata version 16 (MP) software. The binary logistic regression model was used to investigate significant factors related to low birth weight. Finally, the statistical significance of the variables was determined using a p value of â‰¤"‰0.05. The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in the late trimester and newborns was 34 (16.11%, 95% CI: 11.42, 21.78) and 64 (30.33%, 95% CI: 24.20, 37.01), respectively. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation of the newborn babies' weight was 3.19"‰Â±"‰0.49Â kg. The proportion of low birth weight among newborns was 26 (12.32%, 95% CI: 8.20, 17.53%). The independent effect of anaemia on low birth weight was 4.19 times while all other factors were constant (CORÂ = 4.19,Â 95% CI: 1.70, 10.30). Maternal educational status [unable to read and write (AORÂ = 10.94, 95% CI: 1.74, 68.58) and attained secondary education (AORÂ = 8.06, 95% CI: 1.53, 42.36)], and maternal anaemia (AORÂ = 3.51, 95% CI: 1.29, 9.55) were associated with low birth weight after adjusting with all other variables. In this study, the proportion of low birth weight was high. Here, maternal anaemia aloneÂ had a significant independent role in the development of low birth weight. Maternal education status and anaemic conditions were associated with low birth weight among newborns. Early detection and treatment of maternal anaemia during pregnancy is crucial with the usual nutritional-related care.
Prediction of daily mean and one-hour maximum PM concentrations and applications in Central Mexico using satellite-based machine-learning models
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Machine-learning algorithms are becoming popular techniques to predict ambient air PM2.5 concentrations at high spatial resolutions (1"‰Ã—"‰1"‰km) using satellite-based aerosol optical depth (AOD). Most machine-learning models have aimed to predict 24"‰h-averaged PM2.5 concentrations (mean PM2.5) in high-income regions. Over Mexico, none have been developed to predict subdaily peak levels, such as the maximum daily 1-h concentration (max PM2.5).
Everlasting impact of initial perturbations on first-passage times of non-Markovian random walks
Persistence, defined as the probability that a signal has not reached a threshold up to a given observation time, plays a crucial role in the theory of random processes. Often, persistence decays algebraically with time with non trivial exponents. However, general analytical methods to calculate persistence exponents cannot be applied to the ubiquitous case of non-Markovian systems relaxing transiently after an imposed initial perturbation. Here, we introduce a theoretical framework that enables the non-perturbative determination of persistence exponents of Gaussian non-Markovian processes with non stationary dynamics relaxing to a steady state after an initial perturbation. Two situations are analyzed: either the system is subjected to a temperature quench at initial time, or its past trajectory is assumed to have been observed and thus known. Our theory covers the case of spatial dimension higher than one, opening the way to characterize non-trivial reaction kinetics for complex systems with non-equilibrium initial conditions.
Quantum nonlinear spectroscopy of single nuclear spins
Conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, which use classical probes, can only access a limited set of correlations in a quantum system. Here we demonstrate that quantum nonlinear spectroscopy, in which a quantum sensor and a quantum object are first entangled and the sensor is measured along a chosen basis, can extract arbitrary types and orders of correlations in a quantum system. We measured fourth-order correlations of single nuclear spins that cannot be measured in conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, using sequential weak measurement via a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The quantum nonlinear spectroscopy provides fingerprint features to identify different types of objects, such as Gaussian noises, random-phased AC fields, and quantum spins, which would be indistinguishable in second-order correlations. This work constitutes an initial step toward the application of higher-order correlations to quantum sensing, to examining the quantum foundation (by, e.g., higher-order Leggett-Garg inequality), and to studying quantum many-body physics.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
Live cold to grow old? Thermogenesis to fight cancer
You have full access to this article via your institution. A drop in ambient temperature induces systemic changes in glucose metabolism that enable thermogenesis. A recent article by Seki and colleagues explored the potential of cold exposure and brown fat activation to stop tumor growth. Core temperature is remarkably consistent...
