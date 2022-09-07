We’ve recently concluded our defoliation meetings across the state. Below are a few highlights of those meetings and subsequent discussions pertaining to strategies for this year. All indicators at this point in time suggest that we will have an earlier crop than normal. The last two weeks of August were warm and dry for most areas of the state. As a result, the earlier planted crop went into a hard cutout and in many cases, ceased blooming altogether. We are now beyond our average last effective bloom dates in NC, so it’ll become less likely that any new blooms will have any reasonable chance at being harvestable. Regardless of that fact, most of our earlier planted crop is fairly mature from top to bottom, therefore new blooms would either abort anyway, or at the very least, require significant time before they reach maturity, which would risk our largely mature bottom crop. There are a few instances of late planted cotton that is still actively blooming, and other cases where the bottom crop is lost to plant bugs or was poor in general. Both scenarios might be tempting for growers to chase the top crop, therefore flagging a few upper nodes now might help later in deciding which bolls might have a reasonable chance of being harvested. These cases are few and far between this year, as the majority of our crop is mature or very near it. Therefore, we expect to see more cotton defoliated in September / warmer weather this year than normal.

