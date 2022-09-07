Read full article on original website
Related
ncsu.edu
Franklin County 4-H Members Attend 2022 Citizenship North Carolina Focus
A delegation of Franklin County 4-H members attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Franklin County delegation returned home from three days in which more than 100 youth and adults representing 34 4-H programs across the state gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge and learn through hands-on experiences about the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.
my40.tv
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
WCNC
'They should go in with a great deal of confidence' | NC bipartisan group promises secure elections
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months before the midterms, a bipartisan group is coming to the Charlotte area this week promising voters safe and secure elections in November. "They should go in with a great deal of confidence,' Judge Bob Orr, former republican NC Supreme Court justice, said. Orr and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Watermelons are a sweet slice of summer
HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As summer comes to an end, so does watermelon season in North Carolina, but there's one person who works year-round as the face of the watermelon industry and a voice for farmers. What You Need To Know. North Carolina last year had over 9,000 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
WRAL
The Wrap @NCCapitol: Another big economic development announcement for NC
The Wrap @NCCapitol: Another big economic development announcement for NC. Laura and Travis gather again to break down the week that was in North Carolina politics and to ponder: Are all these big wins on economic development a sign that divided government is a good thing for North Carolina?. Reporter:...
carolinajournal.com
Carolina Journal’s Donna King analyzes N.C. public school test scores
Donna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses North Carolina’s latest public school test scores. King offered these comments during the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.C. named among the top states for conservative policy results
RALEIGH — North Carolina ranks 5th in the nation for conservative policy outcomes in 2021, according to a review due out in November, and the shift can be a factor in drawing new residents. The ranking is part of a new book titled “Dynamic Democracy: Public Opinion, Elections, and...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
ncsu.edu
Early Season Defoliation Strategies for 2022 (Collins & Edmisten)
We’ve recently concluded our defoliation meetings across the state. Below are a few highlights of those meetings and subsequent discussions pertaining to strategies for this year. All indicators at this point in time suggest that we will have an earlier crop than normal. The last two weeks of August were warm and dry for most areas of the state. As a result, the earlier planted crop went into a hard cutout and in many cases, ceased blooming altogether. We are now beyond our average last effective bloom dates in NC, so it’ll become less likely that any new blooms will have any reasonable chance at being harvestable. Regardless of that fact, most of our earlier planted crop is fairly mature from top to bottom, therefore new blooms would either abort anyway, or at the very least, require significant time before they reach maturity, which would risk our largely mature bottom crop. There are a few instances of late planted cotton that is still actively blooming, and other cases where the bottom crop is lost to plant bugs or was poor in general. Both scenarios might be tempting for growers to chase the top crop, therefore flagging a few upper nodes now might help later in deciding which bolls might have a reasonable chance of being harvested. These cases are few and far between this year, as the majority of our crop is mature or very near it. Therefore, we expect to see more cotton defoliated in September / warmer weather this year than normal.
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Furniture Today
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
Comments / 0