ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ncsu.edu

Franklin County 4-H Members Attend 2022 Citizenship North Carolina Focus

A delegation of Franklin County 4-H members attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Franklin County delegation returned home from three days in which more than 100 youth and adults representing 34 4-H programs across the state gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge and learn through hands-on experiences about the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Watermelons are a sweet slice of summer

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As summer comes to an end, so does watermelon season in North Carolina, but there's one person who works year-round as the face of the watermelon industry and a voice for farmers. What You Need To Know. North Carolina last year had over 9,000 acres...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lenoir, NC
Business
City
Lenoir, NC
City
Buies Creek, NC
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

The Wrap @NCCapitol: Another big economic development announcement for NC

The Wrap @NCCapitol: Another big economic development announcement for NC. Laura and Travis gather again to break down the week that was in North Carolina politics and to ponder: Are all these big wins on economic development a sign that divided government is a good thing for North Carolina?. Reporter:...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ncsu.edu

Early Season Defoliation Strategies for 2022 (Collins & Edmisten)

We’ve recently concluded our defoliation meetings across the state. Below are a few highlights of those meetings and subsequent discussions pertaining to strategies for this year. All indicators at this point in time suggest that we will have an earlier crop than normal. The last two weeks of August were warm and dry for most areas of the state. As a result, the earlier planted crop went into a hard cutout and in many cases, ceased blooming altogether. We are now beyond our average last effective bloom dates in NC, so it’ll become less likely that any new blooms will have any reasonable chance at being harvestable. Regardless of that fact, most of our earlier planted crop is fairly mature from top to bottom, therefore new blooms would either abort anyway, or at the very least, require significant time before they reach maturity, which would risk our largely mature bottom crop. There are a few instances of late planted cotton that is still actively blooming, and other cases where the bottom crop is lost to plant bugs or was poor in general. Both scenarios might be tempting for growers to chase the top crop, therefore flagging a few upper nodes now might help later in deciding which bolls might have a reasonable chance of being harvested. These cases are few and far between this year, as the majority of our crop is mature or very near it. Therefore, we expect to see more cotton defoliated in September / warmer weather this year than normal.
AGRICULTURE
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
CORNELIUS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Furniture Today

Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?

MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
MORGANTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy