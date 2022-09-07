Sarah Hicks Wallis, age 77, of Buford, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 from complications of a stroke and dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Essie Thompson Hicks; sister-in-law, Jeneane Hicks. Mrs. Wallis is survived by her husband of 53 years, Royce L. Wallis of Buford, GA; son Jason (Angela) Harold Wallis of Newport, Australia; grandchildren Hugh Wallis and Chloe Wallis of Newport, Australia; brother, Jim Hicks of St. Petersburg, FL; nephews, Dustin Hicks of Florida, Joshua (Wendy) Hicks of Florida, Casey Hicks of Kentucky; brother-in-law, Ralph Wallis, Fayetteville, GA; sisters-in-law, Mary Wallis Rape of Dacula, GA, Etheleene Wallis (Randal) Gower of Commerce, GA; nieces, nephews and cousins; former sister-in-law JoAnne Jones, Fayetteville, GA. Mrs. Wallis was born on October 19, 1944 in Montezuma, GA. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School in Kentucky and Georgia State College in Atlanta. Mrs. Wallis retired from Wells Fargo Bank and also worked for First American Bank and Wachovia Bank. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Buford, GA and did a lot of volunteer work at the North Gwinnet Cooperative Program and NEGA Medical Center Braselton Gift Shop. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Rev. Danny Newbern officiating. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Sarah Wallis.

