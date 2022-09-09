ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico's Baja peninsula

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday afternoon on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast, and forecasters said it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds weakened to near 75 mph (120 kmh), barely a Category 1 storm, and Kay was expected to continue weakening into a tropical storm in the coming hours.

The eye of the storm came ashore near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state. Kay was forecast to move back out over cooler water, weakening it.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there was a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

The center said Kay was centered about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Punta Eugenia at midafternoon Thursday. Kay was moving north-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Ivory Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said the storm was expected to affect the San Diego County area with somewhat less strength than a tropical storm. While the eye would remain well offshore, he said winds would be comparable to a moderate Santa Ana and could be strong enough to down tree branches.

Around an inch of rain was forecast for the coast and upwards of four inches in the mountains, “which is a lot of rain for September,” he said. The storm could also begin lowering temperatures around San Diego, which has been under an excessive heat warning.

The last time a hurricane or tropical storm came close to San Diego was Nora in 1997, which entered the U.S. as a tropical storm near Yuma, Ariz., and also brought about an inch of rain to the San Diego area, Small said.

The state government of Baja California Sur said more than 1,600 people had evacuated to shelters. It said some creeks were rising and closed some roads.

Landslides reportedly cut some roadways on the peninsula, but there were no reports of injuries.

The mayor of the town of Mulege on the Gulf of California said Thursday morning that her town had been without water since Wednesday and requested that the state send tankers.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl churned through open waters in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to pass just southeast of Bermuda on Thursday night as a major Category 3 storm.

The island’s national security minister, Michael Weeks, told reporters that public services and government offices would keep operating but warned residents to brace for tropical storm conditions.

“Bermuda will certainly feel the effects from Earl, so we must guard against complacency,” he said.

Weeks also warned of flooding in low-lying areas and noted that officials opened a government shelter.

“I don’t have to remind you that storms by their very nature are unpredictable, so it’s critical to ensure that we are ready and prepared,” he said.

Earl was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Bermuda late Thursday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and it was moving north-northeast at 16 mph (20 kph).

Farther east, Danielle evolved into a post-tropical storm far out over open waters in the Atlantic some 715 miles (1,145 kilometers) north-northwest of the Azores. It had maximum sut6ained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years

The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Earl continues to strengthen, forecast to become major hurricane

MIAMI - Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen and tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda on Thursday afternoon. As of 8 a.m., Earl was a Category 2 Hurricane located about 265 miles south of Bermuda, it was moving to the north at 10 miles per hour. Earl is forecast to become a Major Category 3 Hurricane on Thursday and turn towards the northeast. The center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda Thursday evening. A Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Bermuda. Swells generated by...
ENVIRONMENT
