ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Bison roll to 40 point win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Jays Improve to 3-0 With Win Over Grand Forks Central

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A 23-0 third quarter for Jamestown helped propel the #1 Blue Jays to a 42-28 victory over Grand Forks Central on senior night. Jamestown fell behind 20-7 with under five minutes to play in the first half before Josh Roberston scored on a five-yard touchdown rush to get the Blue Jays within a score heading into the break.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Times-Online

Hi-Liners run through Govers for win

Fargo Oak Grove scored on its opening drive, but the rest of the game belonged to Valley City as the Hi-Liners ran their way to a 38-6 win over the Grovers in Junior Varsity football Tuesday night at Hanna Field. The Grovers had the first possession of the and started...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Cedar Falls, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Fargo, ND
Football
Local
Iowa Football
Grand Forks, ND
Football
Grand Forks, ND
Sports
State
North Dakota State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Fargo, ND
College Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
College Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Grand Forks, ND
College Sports
City
Lincoln, IA
City
Lincoln, ND
KNOX News Radio

French Fry feed returns to GF

After a two-year pause caused by the COVID pandemic Grand Forks area residents got back to trying to set a new world’s record for the largest single serving of French fries last night. Hungry patrons gobbled down 3,360 pounds of fries at University Park in support of this week’s Potato Bowl activities. While that’s a ton of fries it falls short of the all-time mark of 8,154 pounds going back to 2017.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
WEST FARGO, ND
Times-Online

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota

CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
VALLEY CITY, ND
froggyweb.com

Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash

MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
MANVEL, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#College Football#Air Force#Uni#The Summit League#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#The Fighting Hawks#Nebraska
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Army veteran creates caps for other veterans

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 87-year-old West Fargo Army veteran is giving back. “They call me the “Cap Man,” said Gary Johnson. Johnson dedicated his life to serving in the US Army. Between 1951 and 1956, that journey has taken him to many places and...
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

DEMERS OVERPASS AND CONNECTED DOWNTWON STREETS WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR POTATO BOWL ON SATURDAY

The Kem Shriners 2022 Potato Bowl parade will be returning to Demers Avenue tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 noon. The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge, and into East Grand Forks, where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open and alternative routes should be chosen during the parade time.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
lakesarearadio.net

Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union

MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fatality reported in ND construction zone

A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel has claimed the life of a female driver. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla around 6:30 p.m. when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup. The Toyota came to rest in the median – where it started on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
fargounderground.com

Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café

With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Raffle Winner Donates To The Barnes County Food Pantry

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One winner in the El Zagal, Sheyenne Valley Shrine Club Great Grocery Giveaway raffle donated his winning ticket to the Barnes County Food Pantry. Club member Ron Gienger said once other members heard what Tom Wachtel had done, they decided to match the $200...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Altru marks new hospital milestone

A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy