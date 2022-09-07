Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
newsdakota.com
Jays Improve to 3-0 With Win Over Grand Forks Central
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A 23-0 third quarter for Jamestown helped propel the #1 Blue Jays to a 42-28 victory over Grand Forks Central on senior night. Jamestown fell behind 20-7 with under five minutes to play in the first half before Josh Roberston scored on a five-yard touchdown rush to get the Blue Jays within a score heading into the break.
Times-Online
Hi-Liners run through Govers for win
Fargo Oak Grove scored on its opening drive, but the rest of the game belonged to Valley City as the Hi-Liners ran their way to a 38-6 win over the Grovers in Junior Varsity football Tuesday night at Hanna Field. The Grovers had the first possession of the and started...
valleynewslive.com
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Football is a game of second chances. Whether it’s another down for a dropped pass, forcing a punt to get the ball back, or knowing there’s always next week, most players on the undefeated North Dakota College of Science Wildcats know this feeling well. Nose guard Ray Ruschel perhaps knows it the best.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
French Fry feed returns to GF
After a two-year pause caused by the COVID pandemic Grand Forks area residents got back to trying to set a new world’s record for the largest single serving of French fries last night. Hungry patrons gobbled down 3,360 pounds of fries at University Park in support of this week’s Potato Bowl activities. While that’s a ton of fries it falls short of the all-time mark of 8,154 pounds going back to 2017.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
froggyweb.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Army veteran creates caps for other veterans
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 87-year-old West Fargo Army veteran is giving back. “They call me the “Cap Man,” said Gary Johnson. Johnson dedicated his life to serving in the US Army. Between 1951 and 1956, that journey has taken him to many places and...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
740thefan.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
kroxam.com
DEMERS OVERPASS AND CONNECTED DOWNTWON STREETS WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR POTATO BOWL ON SATURDAY
The Kem Shriners 2022 Potato Bowl parade will be returning to Demers Avenue tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 noon. The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge, and into East Grand Forks, where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open and alternative routes should be chosen during the parade time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality reported in ND construction zone
A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel has claimed the life of a female driver. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling north in a Toyota Corolla around 6:30 p.m. when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup. The Toyota came to rest in the median – where it started on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Manvel highway construction zone
An unidentified woman was killed Sept. 8 in a head-on crash with another vehicle in a highway construction zone about 8 miles north of Manvel.
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
newsdakota.com
Raffle Winner Donates To The Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One winner in the El Zagal, Sheyenne Valley Shrine Club Great Grocery Giveaway raffle donated his winning ticket to the Barnes County Food Pantry. Club member Ron Gienger said once other members heard what Tom Wachtel had done, they decided to match the $200...
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
Comments / 0