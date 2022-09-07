Read full article on original website
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
KAAL-TV
Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
KCCI.com
Neighbors consider leaving Iowa community over pit bull ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa — Some people are thinking about moving out of a small eastern Iowa town because of the controversy surrounding their dogs. We've been following the city of Keystone's pit bull ban for months. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the city officially told some residents they had just...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
KCRG.com
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCJJ
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
iowa.media
Waterloo company sued over alleged union-busting activities
The Powers Manufacturing Co. in Waterloo, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) A former executive with a Black Hawk County company is alleging in federal court that the business bribed workers to help bust a labor union in the plant. Sabrina Martin is suing Powers Manufacturing Co., a Waterloo-based business that...
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022. If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.
KIMT
Northeast Iowa Vietnam veteran finally gets his medals
GREENE, Iowa – A Vietnam veteran finally received his due honor Thursday. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley presented several awards to Thomas William Johnson of Greene. Johnson served in Battery A, 7th Battalion, 15th Artillery for the U.S. Army from December 1969 to March 1971. “It was an honor to...
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
KCRG.com
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
cbs2iowa.com
One arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Cedar Falls Wednesday night. Cedar Falls Police saw a car speeding on University Avenue around 11:20 pm. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull...
