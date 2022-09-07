Read full article on original website
Related
nadignewspapers.com
Concerns expressed about cleanliness of Jefferson Park CTA terminal, where warming shelters could be closed for several more months
Residents at the Aug. 31 meeting of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association expressed concerns about the cleanliness of the CTA terminal at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., where two warming shelters have been closed since early March due to vandalism and may not reopen for several more months. Some association...
Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks
Two special local events on Saturday, Sept. 10, will help residents embrace the late-season warmth and celebrate their communities. The post Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks appeared first on The Record.
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
bhhschicago.com
200 N Arlington Heights Road #622
Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!
Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
2 Shot, Injured While Standing on Sidewalk in West Loop
Two men were shot early Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop, according to police. At approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store
PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
fox32chicago.com
South Side steakhouse set to reopen after fire, looting shut it down in 2020
CHICAGO - A Roseland steak house is set to welcome back customers after a fire and looting shut it down back in 2020. The owners of the Ware Ranch Steak House have spent the last two years trying to get their business back up and running. Now, thanks to a...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man killed in motorcycle crash
An Oswego man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says 21-year-old Austin Komar was heading west on Route 34 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on the north side of the road. Police believe Komar was going about 100 miles per hour when he lost control. Komar was declared dead at the scene.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with murder for intentionally driving over a pedestrian in the West Loop, police say
A Hillside man intentionally drove onto a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden and killed a 22-year-old Edgewater man in the West Loop on Sunday, Chicago police said. Enrique Martinez was walking south on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WGNtv.com
North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill
The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
The Independent Newspapers
A slice of heaven in Lombard
Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
Comments / 0