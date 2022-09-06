Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zach Aston-Reese to Professional Tryout Contract
The 28-year-old split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks where he collected five goals and 15 points in 69 games. The native of Staten Island, New York is coming off a one-year deal that paid him $1.725 million. As training camps get closer, clubs around the NHL...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
Earlier this week, we took a look at the best contracts that the 2022-23 Boston Bruins have. Now it’s time to go in the other direction and look at some of the worst contracts that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has on the books. This season is the final...
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers 4 Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
We’re just over a month away from the start of the regular season. For the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Country, there’s a lot to be excited about. The team finished as one of the final four teams in last season’s playoffs and is transitioning into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
NHL
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
NHL
Dach: 'I'm excited to get things rolling'
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes and forward Kirby Dach met with reporters on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex. Dach just signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Here are a few highlights from the press conference:. Dach on finally putting pen to paper with...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Best Players to Come From the WHL
The Western Hockey League (WHL) was created in 1966, originally consisting of seven teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the league is a premiere destination for young players to showcase their skills and offers 22 teams in the aforementioned provinces as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Washington State, and Oregon. Of course, it is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with all three competing for the Memorial Cup annually. The Calgary Flames, along with many other teams, have a rich history of drafting outstanding talent from the WHL. Currently, some of the team’s top prospects like Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Phillips have roots from the league in addition to roster players Milan Lucic, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki.
NHL
Canes Announce Hockey Operations Changes
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the following changes to the team's hockey operations department: Earl Schwartz has been named compliance assistant, while Ellen Etchingham and Sidney Morin have each been named pro scouts. Schwartz is an Ontario...
NHL
Schmaltz Poised to Lead Coyotes into Camp Following Breakout Season
Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
RELEASE: 2022-23 Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 14
Team to also announce full promotional schedule, including date for Marian Hossa jersey retirement ceremony, on Sept. 14. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced single-game tickets for the team's 2022-23 regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. to the general public. The team will also announce the full promotional schedule the same day at approximately 10 a.m., including the date for Marian Hossa's highly anticipated jersey retirement ceremony. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
NHL
Camaraderie Builds, Coghlan Impresses On Canes Day At The Ballpark
DURHAM, NC. - With Training Camp fewer than two weeks away, many Carolina Hurricanes players have made their way back to the Triangle. While they'll take part in some informal skates leading up to the official start of the season, Wednesday a group took their talents to the diamond, taking batting practice and shagging some fly balls with the Durham Bulls.
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the team's 2022 Rookie Faceoff that takes place Friday, Sept. 16 - Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, CA. The roster features 28 total players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. 2022 ROOKIE FACEOFF...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers Hall of Fame established
EDMONTON, AB - Five decades in the making, the long-awaited establishment of an Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame was proudly announced by the hockey club today. Created to honour outstanding contributions or service to the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club by past members of the organization, the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame may include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives or any other person whose role or service in the organization since its founding in 1972 is recognized as extraordinary.
NHL
NHL statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II
The NHL mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. During her reign, she forged a special bond with Canadians and had connections with our game. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. The NHL released the following statement, and a video from 2002, when she performed the ceremonial puck drop before a game between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver:
NHL
BLOG: Campbell getting comfortable in new Oilers surroundings
EDMONTON, AB - Goaltender Jack Campbell hasn't even been a resident of Edmonton for a week, but the city already feels like home. The 30-year-old is coming into his first season of manning the crease for the Oilers after penning a five-year, $25-million-dollar contract on the first day of Free Agency and making the decision to swap the hockey hotbed of Toronto for another in Oil Country.
NHL
CBJ to make 10 appearances on NHL's 2022-23 National TV Schedule
Schedule features seven games streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu; December 7 clash vs. Buffalo and January 25 game at Edmonton set for TNT. The National Hockey League, Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2022-23 NHL regular season today. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be featured 10 times, including in five home games from Nationwide Arena. The NHL's network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.
NHL
Red Wings to Honor '97 and '98 Stanley Cup Champions November 3 & 5
1997 team's 25-year anniversary to be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Washington Capitals. 1998 team that went back-to-back will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. New York Islanders. Photo opportunities with Stanley Cup will be available for ticketed fans; special merchandise to be sold in Team Store. DETROIT...
NHL
Notebook: Red Wings, Rasmussen raise awareness about childhood cancer
The Detroit Red Wings continue to shine a light on cancer treatment and research. On Thursday night, Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen stopped by Walled Lake Northern High School in Commerce Township, Mich., for the varsity girls volleyball Gold Out game between Walled Lake Northern and Kettering High School to help kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, as part of the American Cancer Society Gold Together Champions Michigan campaign, presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Can Target These 4 Defensemen to Play the Right Side
The Montreal Canadiens will start the season with a glaring hole on the right-side defence. Right now, they have only three NHL calibre players on the right: David Savard, Chris Wideman and Justin Barron. Barron is also a rookie with only seven NHL games under his belt. The Habs are in a rebuild and not looking to make a playoff push, but they still want to be competitive and add depth for the future. To do so, they will have to either sign a free agent (FA), trade for a player or wait for the season to start and grab a defenceman off waivers. Here are some players the Canadiens could acquire to deepen the right side of their defence.
NHL
BLOG: Draisaitl raring to go for Oilers Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Recouped, rested, and ready. It's been nearly four months since Leon Draisaitl was hauled down by Los Angeles defenceman Mikey Anderson in Game 6 of the Oilers Round 1 win over the Kings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The ensuing and much discussed high-ankle sprain which forced the superstar to fight through the pain for the remainder of the Oilers Western Conference Final Oilers run is now behind Draisaitl.
