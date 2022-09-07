A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
Comments / 0