A masked man accused of firing shots outside a Greeley bar is due back in court later this month. Efren Sanchez faces eight counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot two people and fired several rounds from a rifle outside Rancho El Corazon Bar on the 100 block of East 18th Street in Greeley on August 13. One was shot in the torso, and the other in the leg; they both survived the shooting. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, described Sanchez as a “longtime gang member.” Read more at https://www.9news.com/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO