Greeley, CO

Fire at JBS in Greeley declared ‘accidental’

Fire broke out at a Greeley meat processing plant. Firefighters were called to JBS’ beef production plant on the 800 block of 6th Avenue Wednesday. The Greeley Tribune reports firefighters arrived to find fire on the roof of the industrial building. Firefighters had received reports that people were still inside and worked to evacuate the building. No one was hurt in the two-alarm fire. Greeley Fire determined the cause of the fire was accidental. The fire didn’t lead to a plant shutdown. JBS remains fully operational. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
Man accused of shooting 2 outside Greeley bar due in court

A masked man accused of firing shots outside a Greeley bar is due back in court later this month. Efren Sanchez faces eight counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot two people and fired several rounds from a rifle outside Rancho El Corazon Bar on the 100 block of East 18th Street in Greeley on August 13. One was shot in the torso, and the other in the leg; they both survived the shooting. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, described Sanchez as a “longtime gang member.” Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
GREELEY, CO
9 indicted after fatal post-prom head-on crash in Boulder

A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
BOULDER, CO

