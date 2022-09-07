Every comedy club, theatre, cafe & hall has its one show – the great big show you can’t miss. The show that has everyone on it. The marquee event. The Flagship. For The Glendale Room, LA’s Coziest Room for Comedy, this is that weekly event. With rotating lineups featuring the best comics LA has to offer, as presented by host Mike Bridenstine (The Eric Andre Show. Adam DeVine’s House Party, Writer: Honest Trailers)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO