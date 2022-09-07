Read full article on original website
Faded Santa Monica (near LA)
Hollywood’s hottest comedy show takes a field trip to Santa Monica for a special Saturday night event! Join us for an amazing lineup of comedy! More details to come!
The Sloppy Boys (in LA)
Don’t miss The Sloppy Boys and Dear Blanca on their West Coast Tour!. The Sloppy Boys are a Los Feliz, CA party rock band comprised of Mike Hanford, Jeff Dutton, and Tim Kalpakis from sketch comedy group The Birthday Boys. Combining anecdotal musings and concise arrangements, Columbia, S.C.’s Dear...
Flagship (near LA)
Every comedy club, theatre, cafe & hall has its one show – the great big show you can’t miss. The show that has everyone on it. The marquee event. The Flagship. For The Glendale Room, LA’s Coziest Room for Comedy, this is that weekly event. With rotating lineups featuring the best comics LA has to offer, as presented by host Mike Bridenstine (The Eric Andre Show. Adam DeVine’s House Party, Writer: Honest Trailers)
Catalina Comedy Island (near LA)
Experience an incredible weekend of world-class stand-up comedy in one of the nation’s most unique venues, the Casino Theater on Catalina Island. With just over one thousand seats in this internationally famed Art Deco locale, it is a truly intimate way to experience some of the biggest names in comedy, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Michelle Wolf, and Dana Carvey & Sons.
