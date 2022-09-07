Read full article on original website
Related
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
The Verge
Samsung says a data breach revealed some customers’ names, birthdays, and more
Samsung is warning customers about a cybersecurity incident in July, where “an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems,” including things like names, birthdays, contact info, and product registration information. The company says it discovered the breach on August 4th, and is currently investigating it with “a leading outside cybersecurity firm.”
blockchain.news
The Metaverse Enjoys Potential to Revamp Existing Brand Marketing, HashCash CEO Says
Thanks to a 7,200% surge in internet search volumes last year, the metaverse will be a revolutionary innovation that will reshape brand marketing, according to HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury. Chowdhury acknowledged:. “A captivating and innovative user experience must gain priority in brands planning to explore and implement metaverse marketing...
Fast Company
Are you on vacation—or in a retail showroom?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. For years, brands have grappled with a core retail question: When is it better to connect with consumers online or offer a brick-and-mortar store experience? Perhaps there’s a third answer. What if, instead of having consumers browse either store shelves or websites, you could get consumers to spend time actually living with products and brands of potential interest?
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on the future of work: Still experimenting, not yet mandating return to office
Amazon is continuing to leave return-to-work decisions in the hands of group and team leaders and not, at this point, planning a widespread requirement for engineers and corporate employees to return to the office. That was the gist of the message from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday when asked...
Ford files trademark applications for virtual cars and NFT marketplace in potential metaverse push
The car company is among a growing number of firms taking measures to secure a Web3 presence.
eCommerce Business Downtime: Why It Happened & How to Avoid It
In this present climate of doing business, being online a hundred percent of the time is a necessity and means money. The contrary, which is downtime, means massive losses. Imagine yourself looking for a service or product from your preferred online or physical store, and you find out that they are offline or closed for some reason. What is your next logical step? You guessed right! You and others like you will seek an alternative option, which, as the old saying goes, "one man's loss is another man's gain.”
21 Things People Do Every Day That Others Secretly Judge Them For
"I don’t like when people come in right before a business closes and just leisurely stroll around with their cart."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allbirds’ Marketing Agency Dissects Footwear Market Movement
The return of seasonal promotions is bringing an end to the strong average order value comps the footwear industry saw in e-commerce during the first few months of the year. Footwear data from Belardi Wong, a direct-to-consumer marketing agency that works with brands like Birkenstock, Allbirds, Crocs and Hoka, showed e-commerce AOV declined—by 1 percent—for the first time this year in July. Year-over-year comparisons peaked in April, when AOV was up 13 percent, and has been falling ever since, coming in up 6 percent in May and 3 percent in June. As of July, year-to-date AOV among the New York agency’s...
Vogue World Partners With Snap on AR Filters and Fashion Try-Ons
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue World: New York — a first-of-a-kind live fashion experience taking place on 12 September to celebrate Vogue’s 130th year — is casting a new lens on the traditional runway show through a partnership with Snap that will let users enhance the event via augmented reality (AR) lenses.
Qurate Retail Pumps Up the Team
Qurate Retail Group, furthering efforts to differentiate its QVC and HSN brands, disclosed two key senior-level appointments on Wednesday. Soumya Sriraman, most recently head of Prime Video Channels at Amazon, has been named president of streaming for Qurate Retail Group, a new position. Qurate Retail Group’s newest business unit, vCommerce Ventures, operates the company’s streaming service and is designed to accelerate digital live streaming shopping operations. Streaming plays a critical role in Qurate Retail Group’s growth strategies. Sriraman reports to Mary Campbell, president of vCommerce Ventures.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction Stacy Bowe,...
Comments / 0