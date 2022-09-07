Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Frank Gore had a flair for drama when he played for the Miami Hurricanes. There was a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown run late to cap a wild comeback win over Florida in 2003. A game-ending 18-run touchdown run in overtime to beat Florida State in 2004. A 1-yard score with less than a minute left to rally the Hurricanes past Louisville a month later. He was fearless. And his son tries to play that same way. No. 15 Miami (1-0) is a four-touchdown favorite over Southern Miss (0-1) going into the matchup on Saturday, but that doesn’t faze Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. whatsoever. Gore Jr. is returning to his hometown, to play his father’s alma mater, and sees it as nothing but a big opportunity.
(WFRV) – Week 4 of the high school football season featured rivalry battles and defensive gems, and we have you covered throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin with a full breakdown of the prep sports landscape. This week, in addition to football, we have our first volleyball-focused segment of the season with Luxemburg-Casco head coach Jeff […]
The Bengals completely remade their offensive line this offseason when they signed La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa in free agency. They also took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. All four guys will start alongside Jonah Williams in Sunday's season opener against the...
The Colts were able to sneak in just under the buzzer, avoiding playing Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson this year on the final year of his rookie contract. Nelson and the Colts agreed to a “precendent-setting” four-year, $80M extension that will include $60M guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
