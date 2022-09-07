MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Frank Gore had a flair for drama when he played for the Miami Hurricanes. There was a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown run late to cap a wild comeback win over Florida in 2003. A game-ending 18-run touchdown run in overtime to beat Florida State in 2004. A 1-yard score with less than a minute left to rally the Hurricanes past Louisville a month later. He was fearless. And his son tries to play that same way. No. 15 Miami (1-0) is a four-touchdown favorite over Southern Miss (0-1) going into the matchup on Saturday, but that doesn’t faze Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. whatsoever. Gore Jr. is returning to his hometown, to play his father’s alma mater, and sees it as nothing but a big opportunity.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO