FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hebervalleyradio.com
Wasatch Football Drills Salem Hills Friday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Chris Cook had five touchdown runs and the Wasatch Wasps routed Salem Hills 63-26 Friday at Wright-Tree Stadium in Region 9 football play. Joseph Hyer added a 99-yard kickoff return for a score for Wasatch while Mack Kelson threw a pair of touchdown passes in victory for Wasatch.
hebervalleyradio.com
Aces Edge Bees Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio homered and the Reno Aces edged Salt Lake 8-7 Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Tyler Holton earned the win on the mound for the Aces by posting three strikeouts in as many innings of work. Dillon Thomas homered...
hebervalleyradio.com
BYU Athletic Department Releases Statement On Volleyball Allegations
PROVO, Utah-Friday morning, BYU athletics released a statement concerning the conclusion of its investigation of allegations of racism August 26 at a volleyball match between the Cougars and Duke at the Smith Fieldhouse. The athletic department stated all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from...
hebervalleyradio.com
Bees Down Aces Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic, Orlando Martinez and Jose Gomez drove in two runs apiece and the Salt Lake Bees routed Reno 8-2 Thursday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Ryan Smith earned the win on the mound for the Bees. Cole Tucker and Jose Herrera homered in...
