FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Topples Navy on the Road, 37-13
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The University of Memphis football team took down Navy, 37-13, on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Quarterback Seth Henigan led the Tigers (1-1, 1-1 AAC) with his third-career 400-yard passing game, completing 24-of-34 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns. His 70.6 completion percentage on the game was a career-best for the sophomore. The Tigers outgained the Midshipmen (0-2, 0-1) 506 yards to 314 and forced three turnovers on the afternoon.
gotigersgo.com
Come Together as One During “901 Week” with Memphis Athletics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics invites the "901" to unify and celebrate what makes Memphis special and the start of the Tigers' home football season with "901 Week" from Sept. 12-17. 901 Week includes five days of fan-friendly, Tiger-themed activities leading up to the home opener against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game is Memphis' "901 Game," bringing the community together to usher in another football season.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Continue Home Stand with UW-Green Bay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following their home opener a week ago, the Memphis Tiger men's soccer team will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Phoenix of UW-Green Bay. While the Tigers played neck-and-neck with Xavier, the Musketeers netted the only game of the match in...
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Sweeps Illinois State to Complete Undefeated Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers improved to 6-1 at home this season and 7-3 overall when they collected a sweep over the Redbird of Illinois State (25-19, 25-21, 25-14). After falling to a 9-5 deficit early in the first set, the Tigers roared back with a 10-0 run against the redbirds. Senior Gigi Crescenzo led the way for Memphis with three kills, three digs and three service aces in the first set 25-19 win.
gotigersgo.com
Prado Converts as Tigers Hand Green Bay First Loss of Season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger men's soccer team picked up a clutch win tonight when they shutout the Phoenix of UW-Green Bay with a 1-0 victory. After today's game, Memphis moves to 2-1-1 for the season. KEY MOMENTS. A defensive battle for both squads, Memphis challenged Green Bay's...
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Athletics, First Horizon Launch Loyal Tiger of the Game Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers and First Horizon Bank have teamed up to unveil the "Loyal Tiger of the Game" program for the upcoming 2022-23 athletics season. For each home football game and select men's basketball games, Memphis Athletics will be selecting an honoree that will be recognized on the field or court and receive a special gift, courtesy of First Horizon.
gotigersgo.com
Smith leads the Tigers to Sweep of Queens and Win Over Oakland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers had their first sweep of the season with a win over Queens before earning a 3-1 win over Oakland Friday night. The Tigers built up a six-point lead over the Royals in the first set on Friday morning. Tabytha Toelke and Jasmyn Tate led the way for Memphis with four and five kills respectively. Memphis fended off several runs by Queens to win the first frame 25-21.
