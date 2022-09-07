MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers had their first sweep of the season with a win over Queens before earning a 3-1 win over Oakland Friday night. The Tigers built up a six-point lead over the Royals in the first set on Friday morning. Tabytha Toelke and Jasmyn Tate led the way for Memphis with four and five kills respectively. Memphis fended off several runs by Queens to win the first frame 25-21.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO