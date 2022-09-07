Read full article on original website
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
Reedy Creek replacement in the works
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
westorlandonews.com
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
click orlando
‘It will get better:’ Osceola County leaders earmark millions to improve roads
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County continues to see massive growth, and with that comes transportation problems. A recent study found drivers in Osceola County have the worst commute in the state. Driving during the morning and afternoon commute can easily be the worst part of your day. It...
wogx.com
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”
BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association sides with governor over Andrew Warren suspension
When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Now, the association representing all 67 Florida sheriffs has filed a brief to support the governor's move.
